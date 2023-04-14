Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Vilfrid Hodoj of DUOMO 51 in the Rockefeller Center Neighborhood

Chef Vilfrid Hodoj was born in Albania but grew up in Italy. From the early years of his career, he was lucky to have worked with some of the best culinary school professors where he learned the art of cooking and gained the experience needed to succeed in this field. Chef Hodoj has worked at various restaurants and prior to moving to the United States including La Giostra restaurant in Florence as a sous chef. Some of the skills that made him succeed and remain true to his identity are creativity, discipline, health and food safety, teamwork, and attention to detail. Chef Hodoj is also eager to try new experiences hence the reason for coming to the United States, the place he now calls home. As the executive chef at Duomo 51, he has the opportunity to create fine cuisine and bring the most authentic Italian dishes to New York.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Executive Chef Vilfrid Hodoj about his career and Duomo 51 in the heart of midtown for our "Chef Spotlight."

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

I developed an interest in cooking at the age of nineteen when I was working at a small restaurant in Italy. At first, the job was just a necessity but after some time, I started enjoying it and was developing a passion for cooking.

Who were some of your career mentors?

One of my mentors was chef Carlo Mazzola. He was such an inspiration. When I first met him I was good at cooking but he played a huge role in mastering some of my culinary techniques and perfecting the authentic Italian cuisine. He also taught me the importance of being disciplined, consistent and flexible with the new culinary trends and needs of the customers.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

Italian rustica cuisine with Tuscan flavors.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

In addition to my passion for cooking, a unique feature of mine is my creativity. I am always researching, learning and creating new recipes. The creation process, pairing different flavors and ingredients is fascinating. What makes this skill unique is my ability to create new dishes while staying true to my traditional Tuscan cuisine. Some of my signature dishes are Risotto ai Zucchini, Ossobuco, Pappa al Pomodoro and Fettuccia al Fundi.

What is your favorite meal or meals?

I am an all-time pasta lover. My favorite pasta is Penne Arrabiata.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

I am currently working for Duomo 51. It's a new Italian restaurant in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. Our menu offers a mix of dishes with fresh and hearty ingredients from the Tuscany region. From the best traditional pasta to seafood, everyone can find something delicious to flavor.

Duomo 51 is located at 25 West 51st St. (7th floor) New York, NY 10019. The restaurant with a dining room and terrace is in the heart of the Rockefeller Center neighborhood boasts beautiful views. It is ideal for theatergoers and visitors to the area. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, please visit https://www.duomo51.com/.

Photo Credit: Olsi Beci