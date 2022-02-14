Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Anastacia Song of KUMI at Le Meridien in NYC

New York native Anastacia Song began her culinary career learning from Chef Harold Moore at Commerce. She then took on the role of Chef de Cuisine at Jersey City's Porta for two years before returning to New York City in 2016 to work at Martha in Fort Greene, followed by Phil & Anne's Good Time Lounge in Cobble Hill and Treehaus in Midtown Manhattan. Song went on to become Executive Chef for LDV Hospitality's American Cut in 2018. In 2021, Chef Song was hired by DRG to helm the kitchen at Kumi at Le Meridien New York where she harmonizes modern Japanese and Korean American cuisine into an unforgettable ballad to both cultures.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Song about her career and Kumi in NYC for our "Chef Spotlight."

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

Cooking in my family was the equivalent of expressing love and care. Watching my mom cook dinner for the family day to day and my father take over for holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas always translated into love for the family and for others. As I got older and really honed in on a career path, I knew above all else, I wanted to care for others.

Who were some of your career mentors?

I didn't have any career mentors in the traditional sense, but in the past worked for a lot of people who showed me the type of chef, manager and person that I didn't want to be. I have consistently made changes and adjustments throughout my career as such.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

I have always gravitated towards Italian cuisine and somewhere during my career found a fondness for steakhouses. It is the highlight of my career to be at the forefront of a restaurant that highlights Asian cuisine; being Korean, Asian food has shaped my life tremendously and being able to incorporate the flavors, dishes and textures of my personal life into my professional has been nothing short of an absolute dream.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

I enjoy my food to be like me - relatively simple and approachable but loud. If I put something on a menu that says it is highlighting a pear, for example, I want it to scream that it's a pear. I stay away from developing dishes that require an excessive number of components but prefer to have the few items sing together.

What is your favorite meal?

My favorite meal is a really good seafood boil. Fresh seafood, cooked with wonderfully fragrant seasonings, eaten with your hands.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

I would say Kumi is the epitome of upscale, Asian-fusion, cuisine. It is where you can bring a date but not feel obligated to wear anything one would be uncomfortable wearing. It's fun, sexy, approachable but with a high standard of service and quality of food. It is my hope that guests can come, feel welcome and cared for, find a few dishes that they know and love and discover new things all in the same meal.

Kumi is located at The Meridien, 120 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019. The restaurant is open Tuesday to Saturday from 5pm-10pm. Reservations can be made via OpenTable and walk-ins are welcome. For more information, visit https://www.kumirestaurant.com/ or call 212.671.0439.

Photo Credit: Spencer Starnes