Chef Spotlight: Chef Matthew Cutolo at GARGIULO'S RESTAURANT in Brooklyn

Chef Matthew Cutolo helms the kitchen at Gargiulo’s Restaurant in Coney Island, Brooklyn. As a third-generation Italian-American chef, Chef Cutolo carries on the legacy of Gargiulo’s century-old cannoli recipe and is a passionate advocate for preserving Neapolitan and Sorrentine culinary traditions.

Chef Cutolo’s expertise spans a range of classic Italian dishes, including Penne Pasqualina, Zeppole di San Giuseppe, and a unique Pizza Rustica. He is known for maintaining "Old School" Italian recipes and traditions, often learned through hands-on experience rather than written instructions. He's been featured on various local broadcast shows, podcasts, and participates in the annual NYCWFF.

We had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Matthew Cutolo about his background and Gargiulo's Restaurant for our "Chef Spotlight" feature.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

One of my earliest memories of cooking is making pizza with my grandfather at our family’s house on Shelter Island. In the backyard, we had two brick ovens imported from Italy, and every summer, our house was filled with friends, family, and people all around the community. Classic Neapolitan pizza was always on the menu—something everyone looked forward to. I must have been about 3 or 4, standing on a kitchen chair with my hands in the dough, learning the whole process by my grandfather’s side.

Who were some of your career mentors?

My biggest mentor was my cousin, “Mike the Bake,” the pastry chef at our family’s restaurant, Gargiulo’s, in Coney Island. Mike was incredibly talented; he could bake anything or even hop on the line to cook any dish with ease. Known for his old-school mentality, he was notorious for not sharing his recipes. He always said, “If you want to learn, you’ve got to watch.” So, I made sure to stay by his side, observing every move with patience. Over time, he saw my dedication to preserving family tradition and began to share all of our family recipes with me. My grandfather sparked my passion, but Mike the Bake took me to the next level in my career. Today, I’m the only one who has some of our cherished family recipes, including our famous cannoli!

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

The most influential culinary style for me is rooted in the classics—old-school Italian dishes. I love making these and sharing them with customers, family, and friends, especially during the holidays. Traditional dishes like pizza rustica, pastiera, zeppole di San Giuseppe, struffoli, and zeppole di Natale hold a special place in my heart. There’s nothing like hearing, “I haven’t had this since my nonna made it.” Lately, I’m really enjoying experimenting by blending old-school flavors with new techniques, presentations, and ingredients that haven’t yet been introduced to the restaurant, such as my famous bacon, eggs, and pasta. It’s a delicate balance but an exciting one to explore.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

My culinary journey has definitely been a unique one. I originally went to school for accounting and finance, but halfway through school, my uncle asked me, "Are you coming to work when you’re done?" My path shifted. My passion for food started young, learning from my family in the restaurant, and it’s been a one-of-a-kind experience—rewarding and fulfilling in ways I couldn’t have anticipated. I like to joke that I went to culinary school at the University of Gargiulo’s! As the third generation in my family’s business, I’m in a unique position to carry on our traditions while introducing some new ideas. My signature dish has to be our cannoli, not only because of the delicious recipe itself but because of what it represents. It was taught to me by “Mike the Bake,” and I’m the only one who knows the recipe to this day.

What is your favorite meal or meals?

It’s hard to narrow it down—I could probably write a whole cookbook on this! The saying “sometimes simple is better” really fits here. I love a good pasta dish, like pomodoro, aglio e olio with anchovies, or amatriciana. Simple, classic, and delicious!

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

For an authentic taste of Italy in the heart of Brooklyn, come to Gargiulo’s Restaurant in Coney Island. We serve traditional Neapolitan fare crafted from family recipes that have stood the test of time, using fresh, high-quality ingredients and prepared with care. Family-owned and operated since 1907, Gargiulo’s has become a Brooklyn staple and a Coney Island favorite for over a century. Our spacious dining area is ideal for lunch with coworkers, a romantic dinner for two, or a meal with family and friends. We also offer private dining rooms for groups of 20 to 400 and provide catering to make your next corporate meeting, party, wedding reception, or special event unforgettable!

Gargiulo's Restaurant is located at 2911 W. 15th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11224. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, visit their website HERE and call 718.266.4891.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chef Matthew Cutolo

