Chef Spotlight: Chef Gaurav Anand of DILLI DILLI in Midtown

Gaurav Anand, owner of three acclaimed NYC restaurants: Bhatti Indian Grill, Moti Mahal Delux, and Baazi formerly known as Awadh has recently opened Dilli Dilli in midtown. He's lauded for his innovative approach to Indian cuisine, earning 2-star reviews from The New York Times and accolades like "Best Indian Restaurant" from Village Voice. Despite no formal culinary training, Gaurav's journey started with curiosity and dedication with his brother, where he was trained and mentored by Jiggs Kalra, a stellar restaurateur who has shaped Indian cuisine.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Anand about his background and career for our "Chef Spotlight."

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

My earliest interest in cooking began during childhood when I assisted my family in the kitchen. I was intrigued by the process of combining different ingredients to create meals and found it fascinating to observe how various flavors come together.

Who were some of your career mentors?

I have had the privilege of learning from several mentors throughout my career, including Rocky Mohan and Jiggs Kalra. They significantly influenced my understanding of traditional cooking techniques and recipes.

What culinary styles have influenced your career? You can mention ethnic specialties or the types of food you enjoy preparing and presenting.

My culinary career has been shaped by a variety of styles, particularly regional Indian and Middle Eastern cuisines. I enjoy exploring the diverse flavors and techniques from these areas, inspiring many of my cooking practices.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

I believe my culinary work is characterized by an emphasis on seasonal ingredients and sustainability. I often use locally sourced produce in my dishes and enjoy creating a fusion of flavors that reflect my background and experiences. Some of the signature dishes I prepare include Koyla Chicken, which is marinated with pomegranate and homemade spices, and Tandoori Branzino, marinated with mustard and garlic.

What is your favorite meal or meals?

One of my favorite meals is homemade Indian chicken curry, complemented by eggplant, roasted potatoes, and kebabs. It's a dish that really resonates with me.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

Our restaurant offers a unique dining experience focused on traditional Delhi cuisine, featuring nostalgic dishes that have been overlooked over the years. We take pride in being the only Indian restaurant in America dedicated exclusively to showcasing authentic Delhi flavors. Additionally, our cocktail program enhances the dining experience, incorporating traditional flavors like the Pani Puri Margarita, which adds a delightful twist to our offerings.

Dilli Dilli is located at 250 West 47th Street, New York, NY 10036-1414. For menus, hours of operation, and more information, please visit HERE and call 917.259.1345.

Photo Credit: Evan Sung

