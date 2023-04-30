Chef Spotlight: Chef Daniel Mendoza of CALIZA NYC in Tribeca

Chef Daniel Mendoza is the Culinary Director at Caliza. Born in Mexico City, his passion for cooking came from his mother and his dishes are inspired by her traditional family recipes, and ideas. He is fully self-taught as all his cooking techniques were acquired from observation while working at different types of restaurants - from the most casual local neighborhood eateries to some of most famous Michelin rated restaurants in the world. Over the years, his knowledge and education in multi-cultural cuisine grew and now has experience working with Korean, Thai, Chinese, French, Indian, Italian, and Peruvian foods and ingredients. Some of his career highlights in New York include working Daniel Humm's Eleven Madison Park as well as the Nomad Hotel, Aska, ATLA, The Black Ant, and more. Chef Mendoza also the beverage director having designed the cocktail menu selects the best tequilas and mezcals to pair with his food menu. He specifically honed in on his bartending skills while working behind the bar under his mentor Chris Reyes at Al Dama.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Mendoza about his career and Caliza for our "Chef Spotlight."

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

I first became interested in cooking when I used to help my mom cook when I was 9. I started helping her make the flautas and other dishes as none of my siblings wanted to help or took an interest in cooking. I had 4 brothers and sisters, so a lot of cooking took place each day to feed everyone!

Who were some of your career mentors?

My career mentor is my dad. He worked in all different types of restaurants in New York and when I first started working in the business, I used to go to him for his recipes. He worked in all different types of cuisines- Chinese, Japanese, Italian and would share recipes with me from all over the world. Working at the Nomad had the most impact on me as a professional as I was able to learn both culinary and cocktail design at the highest level.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

I have worked in some of the top restaurants in New York and each one of them has had an influence on my career. Many different ethnic cuisines have impacted my style. I like to think I take inspiration from all of them, but of course real Mexican flavors have had the most impact.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

Some of my signature dishes are The lamb ribs and the Vuelve A La Vida at Caliza.

What is your favorite meal?

My favorite meal is the Enchiladas my mom would make. Pork belly is my favorite thing to eat!

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

Josh Lebowitz, restaurateur and owner of Wishbone Farms in Southampton, opened a new Mexican restaurant in TriBeCa, Caliza. Caliza's menu is a modern take on traditional authentic Mexican food. To compliment the outstanding food menu, Caliza will also have an extensive tequila and mezcal selection (all of which are small batched). The neighborhood spot has a bright, beachy feeling which is inspired by towns that Lebowitz loves like Montauk and Tulum. In addition, Caliza "Next Door" at 376 Greenwich St. is a fast casual concept attached to the Caliza restaurant and will have a service window and a kiosk app to order, serving a selection of breakfast items, special coffees and hot chocolates, tortas, salads, quesadillas, lunch bowls, and beyond. Lebowitz teamed up with popular Mexican chef and cookbook author Fany Gerson, owner of La Newyorkina and Fan-Fan Doughnuts, to bring her famous ice cream, Paletas, and baked goods to Caliza "Next Door".

Caliza NYC is located at 378 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10013. For menus, hours of operation, and more information, visit https://www.calizanyc.com/.

Photo Credit: Provided by Caliza NYC