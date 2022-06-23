Celebrate July 4th in the NYC Area with Fireworks and More

If you haven't made your 4th of July plans yet, we have suggestions that are sure to bring you and your group the fun and festivity of the holiday. Celebrate with food and fireworks in the NYC area.

Front Row Fireworks

Front Row Fireworks is bringing you the best views of the 46th Annual Macy's Fireworks show at the East 34th Street Heliport. This special engagement offers exclusive access to the highly limited East Riverfront area where guests will be front and center for America's most renowned fireworks show. But that's not all! Enjoy life-size versions of Jenga, ping pong, chess and more, from NYC venues Clinton Hall and Slate, as well as live music, gourmet BBQ food, beverages, and more! This event is family friendly and will run from 6PM - 9:30PM. For more information or to buy tickets to this event, which begin at $35, visit: https://nytix.ticketsauce.com/e/july-4th-front-row-fireworks-viewing-celebration

Circle Line's July 4th Fireworks Cruise

Circle Line's summer roster also includes a special July 4th Fireworks Cruise where guests can declare their independence from holiday crowds and celebrate the 4th of July from the water. This fun-filled event spans five hours of cruising along the Hudson River culminating with over 40 minutes of unbeatable views of New York's Fourth of July fireworks. Visit the Circle Line web site for more information on all of their cruises at https://circleline.com/.

Somewhere Nowhere-BBQ and Pool Party with View of Fireworks on 112 W 25th Street

Nothing quite says 'Fourth of July celebrations' like a BBQ rooftop pool party. Somewhere Nowhere, a two-level indoor lounge and open air rooftop pool venue located on the 38/39th floors of the Renaissance hotel is offering guests the best Fourth of July celebrations with captivating views of New York fireworks and breathtaking 360º views of the Manhattan skyline as the backdrop. Additionally, guests can sip cocktails while enjoying a dedicated BBQ menu with burgers, jerk chicken, hot dogs, and music by Walshy Fire of Major Lazer by the pool. And direct views of the fireworks. The Doors open at 3pm. Buy your tickets Here.

A.R.T Soho at Arlo Soho | ART Soho Rooftop Cookout, at 231 Hudson St, Free

A picturesque way to celebrate Fourth of July, A.R.T Soho located on the rooftop of Arlo Soho offers sweeping views of the New York skyline and Hudson River with an exciting new cocktail program to pair. While enjoying a rooftop cookout with burgers and fries by Chef Carsten Johannsen, guests can enjoy New Jersey fireworks while washing it down with a themed Blue Margarita with Cherry Garnish. Open during regular rooftop hours (4p-midnight), the new cocktail menu boasts refreshing Frozen Cocktails (Froze and Margaritas), Mini Bottle Service paired with in-house mixers and Avant-Garde cocktails inspired by the arts, such as its Pineapple Punch, Santa Teresa, 1796 Solera Rum, Plantation Pineapple Rum, Pineapple, Pomegranate, Ancho Chili, Lime, Maple & Fig Old Fashioned, Old Forester Bourbon, Apple Brandy, Fig, Maple, Orange and Angostura BItters and Kiwi Swizzle with Avion Silver Tequila, Kiwi, Cucumber, Apple and Lemon. The hours are 4:00 pm to midnight. Visit https://www.arlohotels.com/arlo-soho/eat-and-drink/arlo-roof-top/

The Day Party at the Coney Art Walls

There's nothing more quintessential to New York City than a day and night in Coney Island. Celebrate Independence Day in a big way at The Day Party at the Coney Art Walls (3050 Stillwell Avenue), an annual, urban cultural arts event filled with live music, performances, and a rotation of DJs spinning throughout the day. Meek Mill will headline the show this year along with sets from DJ Spade and DJ Chase B. There will be showstopping fireworks to follow making this an event you don't want to miss. The Day Party was founded by nightlife entrepreneurs Yuval Eder and Tal Goldfus together with Roc Nation's music mogul Lenny S and influencer Jason Boone. This year, club owner Richie Romero has joined the team as a strategic brand partner. This year's special event is 18+ and will go from 3pm-12am on July 4th. Food and drinks will be available to purchase on site from a range of vendors. Tickets begin at $39 and are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting www.thedayparty.com.

Estuary at One15° Brooklyn Marina

Estuary at ONE°15 Brooklyn Marina in Brooklyn Bridge Park, will be open as usual until 6:00 PM when it will close its vast outdoor patio space and required paid reservations to view the fireworks both inside and outside the restaurant. From its perch at the tip of the park, Estuary gets partial views of the Macy's July 4th Fireworks and New Jersey's fireworks display. Special barbecue fare from Estuary, expertly prepared by Executive Chef Dennis Hatzinger includes Barbecue Ribs and Chicken and Elote street corn will be available all weekend in addition to its all day menu. In addition to its barbecue specials, guests will have the option to order from its all day menu all weekend long, which features favorites like its Fresh Shucked East Coast & West Coast Oysters with Mignonette and cocktail sauce, Calabrian Shrimp and signature Estuary Burger with caramelized vidalia onion, gouda, b&b pickles, special sauce sandwiched in a brioche bun served with shoestring fries. Reservations are $30 per ticket for bar seating, $40 per ticket in the dining room seating and $50 per ticket on its outdoor patio with the cost of the ticket deducted from the bill at the end of the evening.

RoofTop at Exchange Place

This season's hottest rooftop bar, Rootop at Exchange Place (1 Exchange Place, Jersey City), offers the best seats in the house for July 4th's show stopping Hudson River fireworks display by the famous Grucci family. With unobstructed views of the fireworks and a dramatic view of the NYC skyline, the Statue of Liberty and the Hudson River, revelers can select from several celebratory dining packages to enjoy an unforgettable evening. The Rooftop at Exchange Place re-launched on May 12, 2022, with a brand new menu, new vibe, new cocktails and a brand new team of management and servers but with the same incredible view. The new menu is inspired by regional American cuisine with strong Mid-Atlantic/New Jersey roots showcasing local farms and artisanal products. The new presentation and service culture is upscale with fun, innovative twists to engage patrons and create memorable experiences. The venue is open seven days a week Sunday to Thursday 4:00 pm to 12:00 am and Friday to Saturday from 4:00 pm to 1:00 am. For July 4th reservations and package details click HERE.

Photo Credit: Freeimage.com