Celebrate International Chef's Day with THE JERSEY TOMATO CO. and Brand Ambassador “Top Chef” Judge, Tom Colicchio

Celebrate "International Chefs Day" on October 20th with The Jersey Tomato Co. sauces and the company's brand partner, 'Top Chef' Head Judge, Tom Colicchio. In early 2020, The Jersey Tomato Co. introduced their partnership with Colicchio and rolled out new packaging for their line of sauces. Labels now feature the renowned chef along with a modern design that emphasizes a red, ripe, and juicy tomato to convey the freshness of the sauce.

The Jersey Tomato Co. offers Jersey tomato-based products that are sure to please with a vine-ripened, garden-fresh taste and naturally healthy attributes. The brand has over 1,400 retail stores placements nationwide and its the flavor profiles available to consumers are Marinara, Tomato Basil, Spicy, and their newest selection, Roasted Garlic. The Jersey Tomato Co. sauces are naturally low in sodium, with no fillers resulting in a clean label product. The sauces are all gluten free, Non-GMO, vegan, and certified Kosher, with no added sugars, no citric acid, and zero preservatives.

Tom Colicchio shares with our readers his delicious Vegetable Bolognese recipe made with The Jersey Tomato Co. Tomato Basil Sauce. You can also serve one of the other sauce varieties to top your favorite pasta or accent an Italian style dish. Get cooking and be sure to tag @TomColicchio and @TheJerseyTomatoCo with your culinary creation.

VEGETABLE BOLOGNESE

Ingredients:

-¼ cup turnips, peeled and diced

-¼ cup carrots, peeled and cut on a bias

-¼ cup leek, sliced across (white and pale green parts only)

-¼ cup fennel, diced

-¼ cup celery, peeled and chopped

-¼ cup celery root, peeled and diced

-¼ cup rutabaga, peeled and diced

-¼ cup portobello mushrooms, chopped

-1 tbsp fresh rosemary

-1 bunch kale, chopped

-1 qt. vegetable stock

-¼ cup olive oil

-Salt & pepper

-1 can or 1 cup fresh cooked chickpeas

-10 ounce Pouch The Jersey Tomato Co. Tomato Basil Sauce

Method:

-Heat 3 tbsp olive oil in a large pot. Sauté the root vegetables a little at a time (so they do not steam). Season with salt & pepper as you go.

-Heat additional 3 tbsp olive oil in a sauté pan and slowly add the mushrooms in batches, being careful not to crowd the pan. Add the cooked mushrooms to the root veggies. Season with Salt and Pepper.

-Add rosemary to the veggies along with the vegetable stock and lower to simmer.

-Add 10 ounces of Tomato Basil sauce and let simmer for 10 minutes.

-Season as desired and serve over your favorite pasta or add chickpeas and kale to make a delicious veggie ragu.

The Jersey Tomato is available at Bristol Farms, Sprouts, Fairway, Stop & Shop, King's, ShopRite, and many others. For more information on their products, additional recipes, and for a full list of retailers, please visit https://jerseytomatoco.com/. Follow them on social media Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.

