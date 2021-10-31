Celebrate Diwali with RAMPUR ASAVA

Autumn has arrived, bringing with it that most auspicious of global holidays, Diwali, "Festival of Light." On November 4th, all around the world, celebrations will take place commemorating the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

You can join the revelry with the Indian whiskey, Rampur Asava, and be ready to mix this special recipe for their Asava Old Fashioned.

Asava Old Fashioned

-2 oz Rampur Single Malt - Asava

-.25 oz Rich Demerara Syrup*

-3-5 Dashes Aromatic Bitters

-Orange Peel

*Rich Demerara Syrup can be made by simply melting 2 parts raw demerara sugar into 1 part water. This will keep for at least two weeks, if refrigerated.

Method: In a large rocks glass, combine the bitters, demerara syrup and orange peel. Muddle to combine flavors and express oils. Add the Rampur Asava and stir to incorporate. Add ice.

Stir again to further incorporate ingredients and maximize chill and dilution (25-50 rounds depending on the quality of ice).

Drink and enjoy!

For more information on Rampur Asava, visit http://rampursinglemalt.com/rampur-asava/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rampur Asava