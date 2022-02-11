CÎROC Pomegranate for Valentine's Day Celebrations

This Valentine's Day season, celebrate that special person in your life with a delicious signature cocktail recipe from CÎROC Pomegranate that is sure to take your Valentine's Day from ordinary to extraordinary. And with it's gorgeous color, the spirit is ideal for gifting all of your loved ones who will enjoy the taste and quality of this distinctive spirit .

CÎROC Pomegranate is also giving people the chance to win an ultimate Valentine's Day experience brought to life by the CÎROC Love Squad, find out how to enter HERE.

Cheers to the holiday!

CÎROC Pomegranate Sweetheart Cocktail

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz CÎROC Pomegranate

-1.5 oz Hibiscus tea

-1.5 oz Concentrate coffee brew

-0.5 oz Grenadine

Glass Style: Coupe

Garnish: Red currant/grated chocolate

Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker filled with ice. Shake for 6 to 8 seconds. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish.

CÎROC Pomegranate is a full-bodied spirit made with vodka distilled from fine French grapes and infused with pomegranate and other natural flavors. Featuring notes of juicy red berries with hints of strawberry, melding with bursts of sweet and fruity pomegranate flavors that culminates in a silky-smooth finish. CÎROC Pomegranate is only on shelves until supplies last and can be found at retailers such as ReserveBar.com and Drizly.com. Whether you plan to treat a significant other, a friend, or yourself this Valentine's Day, there's no better way to toast love with a specialty craft cocktail made with CÎROC Pomegranate.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of CÎROC