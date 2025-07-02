 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

CREAMLINE in NYC for a Tasty Holiday Treat

The 4th of July Pop Rocks Milkshake will be available at Creamine from July 3rd to July 7th

By: Jul. 02, 2025
CREAMLINE in NYC for a Tasty Holiday Treat Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Are you in the mood for a luscious treat for the holiday weekend? Creamline, the beloved farm-sourced American classics restaurant in Chelsea Market, will be launching their 4th of July Pop Rocks Milkshake from July 3rd-7th! In partnership with Economy Candy, this limited-time item is made with vanilla ice cream and Strawberry & Blue Razz Pop Rocks, topped with whipped cream and additional pop rocks. It's a cool treat, just right for summer.

Get to know Creamline better. It is the farm-sourced American classics restaurant located in Chelsea Market. In partnership with the beloved Ronnybrook Farm, Creamline’s chef/owner Harris Mayer-Selinger and his partner Nick Contess, work with local farmers and purveyors. based exclusively in New York State - who only sell the highest quality ingredients to create their chef-driven menu of casual favorites, including burgers, chicken sandwiches (like their cult favorite honey butter fried chicken sandwich), grilled cheese, milkshakes, and more.

For more information, visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Creamline


Don't Miss a Food + Wine News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos