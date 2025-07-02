CREAMLINE in NYC for a Tasty Holiday Treat

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Are you in the mood for a luscious treat for the holiday weekend? Creamline, the beloved farm-sourced American classics restaurant in Chelsea Market, will be launching their 4th of July Pop Rocks Milkshake from July 3rd-7th! In partnership with Economy Candy, this limited-time item is made with vanilla ice cream and Strawberry & Blue Razz Pop Rocks, topped with whipped cream and additional pop rocks. It's a cool treat, just right for summer.

Get to know Creamline better. It is the farm-sourced American classics restaurant located in Chelsea Market. In partnership with the beloved Ronnybrook Farm, Creamline’s chef/owner Harris Mayer-Selinger and his partner Nick Contess, work with local farmers and purveyors. based exclusively in New York State - who only sell the highest quality ingredients to create their chef-driven menu of casual favorites, including burgers, chicken sandwiches (like their cult favorite honey butter fried chicken sandwich), grilled cheese, milkshakes, and more.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Creamline