COUSINS MAINE LOBSTER Opens in Asbury Park with NJ Native, Barbara Corcoran of The Shark Tank

Cousins Maine Lobster had the grand opening for their first and largest restaurant to date in Asbury Park on Wednesday, 5/25.

New Jersey native and their Shark Tank investor, Barbara Corcoran was there for all the excitement. It is the first brick and mortar location in the Garden State. Founders Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac welcomed their Asbury Franchisee Owners, Victoria and Savas Alkoc into the Cousins Maine Lobster family. The Mayor of Asbury Park, John Moor was also in attendance.

Guests enjoyed Lobster Rolls, Lobster Grilled Cheese, Clam Chowder, other seafood delights. The guests toasted the festive opening with champagne and another highlight of the event was the ribbon cutting ceremony with the mayor. The restaurant officially opened to the public on Thursday, May 26th for dine-in and take-out service just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

About Cousins Maine Lobster:

Founded in 2012 by real-life cousins and Mainers, Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac, Cousins Maine Lobster began with two things: a food truck, and a shared vision to extend the highest- quality Maine lobster to the lobster-starved masses by making it affordable and accessible. Growing up in Maine, lobster was tradition - always a reason to gather family, friends, and loved ones to share a special meal. After appearing on Shark Tank a few months later, Jim & Sabin partnered with Barbara Corcoran and began franchising, partnering with local owners and entrepreneurs to bring Maine lobster to over 30 cities across the country.

Cousins Maine Lobster is located on the Asbury Park Boardwalk, 800 Ocean Ave. a/k/a 1st Avenue Pavilion, Space #109-110, Asbury Park, NJ 07712. For more information on the Asbury Park location, please visit: https://www.cousinsmainelobster.com/locations/asbury-park-nj/.

Photo Credit: @CousinsMaineLobster