COCKTAIL & SONS Fassionola Syrup Elevates Your Cocktails

At home cocktail mixing continues to be popular and amatuer bartenders everywhere are making their own concoctions. You can take your mixology skills to the next level with Cocktail & Sons' Fassionola. It is a unique and delicious syrup that significantly elevates classic and craft cocktails alike, such as the Hurricane and Cup of Cheer. Complex cocktails can be prepared with just one extra, simple step. We're officially in strawberry season and Fassionola syrup will be available for purchase once again on March 10 but only while supplies last.

Led by husband and wife team Max Messier and Lauren Myerscough, Cocktail & Sons have been making high-quality mixers and syrups using natural ingredients, local produce, and real sugars grown by Louisiana farmers since 2014. Among all of their products, Cocktails & Sons' Fassionola is among their most popular. A re-imagining of the lost tiki syrup first produced in the 1950s for the original Hurricane cocktail, Fassionola is made using fresh strawberries from Johndales Farm in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, hibiscus flowers and lime. With a sweet flavor profile consisting of pineapple, mango and passionfruit, Fassionola is the go-to choice for making unique libations at home.

For more information, to explore syrups and mixers available from Cocktail & Sons, for recipes, and to shop, please visit https://cocktail-and-sons.myshopify.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cocktail & Sons