CITY HARVEST: THE 2019 GALA on April 30 at Cipriani 42nd Street

City Harvest is New York City's largest food rescue organization, helping to feed the more than 1.2 million New Yorkers who are struggling to put meals on their tables. For over 35 years, City Harvest has been on the road every day rescuing food that would otherwise go to waste, and delivering it to soup kitchens and food pantries across the five boroughs. New York City's restaurant community has been committed supporters of City Harvest since the beginning.

City Harvest: The 2019 Gala Presents "Electric Rock" is the 36th annual gala by the organization. It will take place on Tuesday, April 30 at Cipriani 42nd Street. Chrissy Teigen and Antoni Porowski, both members of City Harvest's Food Council, will be co-hosting the event. Darren Criss will be giving a special performance. Honorees include Richard Gere, Golden Globe Award-winning actor and activist; Marc Granetz, MG, Chief Administrative Officer, JPMorgan Chase and City Harvest board member, and his wife Kris Granetz; and Michael White, Michelin-Starred chef and owner of the Altamarea Group. Additional guests to include Geoffrey & Margaret Zakarian, Ted Allen, Aldo Sohm, Angie Mar, Bill Telepan, Dana Cowin, Dominique Ansel, Markus Glocker, Michael Anthony, Pat LaFrieda, Simon Kim, Alfred Portale, Salt Bae and others.

The 2018 gala raised nearly enough to help feed more than 17,000 New York City families for a year. We hope this year's event is just as impactful.

City Harvest: The 2019 Gala will be held at Cipriani 42nd Street, 110 East 42nd Street, New York, NY. You can follow City Harvest on SOCIAL MEDIA. Facebook: www.facebook.com/CityHarvestNYC

Twitter: @CityHarvest

Instagram: @CityHarvestNYC

#WeAreCityHarvest

WEBSITE: www.cityharvest.org

CITY HARVEST BACKGROUND:

THE BEGINNING: In short, City Harvest was founded in 1982 when a group of New Yorkers saw that NYC had an abundance of excess food even while a large number of its residents struggled to feed themselves and their families.

TODAY: Fast forward to today, CH is NYC's largest food rescue organization, helping to feed more that 1.2 million people. They will rescue 61 million pounds of food this year, and deliver it, free of charge, to hundreds of food pantries, soup kitchens and other community partners.

CH TEAM: CH currently has 22 trucks, 160 staff members, thousands of volunteers, and a Food Rescue Facility. To date, CH has rescued and delivered over 600 million pounds of nutritious food for hungry New Yorkers.

HUNGER EPIDEMIC: 40% of NYC households - over 2.5 million men, women and children - lack the income needed to cover basic necessities like food, housing, transportation and childcare. The number of New Yorkers who struggle to put food on the table is larger that the whole population of San Francisco.

https://www.cityharvest.org/our-story/

Photo Credit: Courtesy of City Harvest: The 2018 Gala





Related Articles