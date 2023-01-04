CHAMBORD and “Emily in Paris” are Perfect Together

If you spent your holiday break binging the new Netflix series, Emily in Paris, then you're not alone. We came for the fashion, and stayed for the cocktails. The "Kir Royale" was the drink of the season, and it's as chic as it is easy to make.

Pour a glass of your favorite bubbly and top with Chambord. The premium raspberry liqueur is the perfect spirit to add to bubbles for a gorgeous pink hue, and a refreshing berry taste.

If you haven't watched Season 3 yet, now's the perfect time. Get your ingredients ready and make a delightful drink while sipping Emily's signature Kir Royale!

Kir Royale

Ingredients:

-4 parts Champagne/Prosecco/Cava

-1⁄2 part Chambord

-Black raspberry garnish

Method: In a coupe glass, pour your bubbly, top with Chambord and garnish with a black raspberry.

For more information on Chambord, please visit https://www.chambordliqueur.com/ .

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chambord