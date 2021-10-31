Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CASAMIGOS

Oct. 31, 2021  
CASAMIGOS and the Halloween Party in Hollywood Hills

The Casamigos was scary good on Saturday night, 10/30 at Michael Braun and Vas J Morgan's Halloween party in the Hollywood Hills. Guests, including Hailey and Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, Ashley Benson, Rebel Wilson, Emma Roberts, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, Paula Abdul, Taika Waititi, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, OT Fagbenle, Camilla Morrone, Kiernan Shipka, Jacob Elordi, Lukas Gage, Kate Beckinsale and more.

Everyone enjoyed the Squid Game themed bash and Red and Green Light themed Casamigos cocktails. The party featured a replica of the infamous Red Light Green Light stage and had Squid Game "guards" scattered all around.

Lead photo: Emma Roberts and Michael Braun

Photo Credit: Jamie Bruce


From This Author Marina Kennedy