Oct. 18, 2023

CASAMIGOS Spooky Cocktail Recipes

Your Halloween parties will be even more fun when you mix festive cocktails with Casamigos tequila. Put the BOO in these boozy drinks. Elegant and eerie, the Cristalino Crawler cocktail will add an extra spooky touch to your festivities. The Casa Crazy Eyes cocktail is perfectly creepy and scary-good. All guaranteed to raise spirits at your monster mash! 

CRISTALINO CRAWLER

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz. Casamigos Cristalino Tequila

-1.25 oz. Melon Liqueur (Suggest Midori)

-1 oz. Fresh Pineapple Juice

-.5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

-Optional: 1 Pinch Cinnamon

-½ Thick Rim Black Lava Salt/Sugar 2:1 Ratio

-Garnish 1-2 Black Faux Spiders


 

Method: Wet ½ rim of large coupe or martini glass with lemon wedge or wheel and dip into salt mixture. Combine all ingredients into a tin shaker. Add ice, shake vigorously and strain into rimmed glass. Add fresh ice and garnish.


CASA CRAZY EYES

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

-1.5 oz. Lychee Liqueur (Suggest Soho)

-1 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

-.5 oz. Simple Syrup

-4 Basil Leaves

-½ Thick Rim Black Lava Salt/Sugar 2:1 Ratio

-Garnish 2 Lychee Balls stuffed with Luxardo Cherries through Skewer and Luxardo, Cherry Juice Drizzle Over Each “Eye”


Method: Wet ½ rim of a glass with lime wheel or wedge and dip into salt/sugar mixture. Combine all ingredients into a tin shaker. Muddle basil. Add ice, shake vigorously, fine strain into rimmed martini glass and garnish.

For more information on Casamigos, please visit https://www.casamigos.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Casamigos



