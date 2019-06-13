CASAMIGOS Debuts Mixes and Salts for Refreshing Cocktails

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Do you want to make a cocktail just like George Clooney and Rande Gerber? Now you can with Casamigos Tequila and Mezcal using Williams Sonoma's line of premium cocktail mixes and salts. Here just in time for summer, the line includes four premium cocktail mixes and three cocktail salts, handcrafted and designed to be enjoyed simply by adding Casamigos spirits. Making artisanal cocktails has never been easier, the way George and Rande intended it to be.

The premium cocktail mixes come in great flavors for your cocktail needs.

Casamigos Cocktail Signature Margarita - a house favorite, expertly prepared with key lime juice and organic agave for bright, lively flavor with a hint of sweetness.

Casamigos Cocktail Blackberry Basil Smash - made from fresh blackberries combined with lemon juice and basil to create a vibrant blend that's fragrant and tangy, with just the right amount of sweetness.

Casamigos Cocktail Ginger Lime Mule - a combination of fresh ginger, lime, lemon and mandarin orange juices that produces a refreshing blend with warming sweet-tart flavor.

Casamigos Cocktail Grapefruit Orange Paloma - a bright blend of grapefruit and lime juices with just a hint of natural cane sugar to produce a bright, tangy blend.

Casamigos cocktail salt collection is meant to enhance the look and flavor of your margaritas and other specialty cocktails.

Casamigos Pink Himalayan Salt Rimmer - a mineral-rich salt with a coarse texture and delicate flavor.

Casamigos Salty Sweet Orange Cocktail Rimmer - pure cane sugar with extra-coarse Oregon sea salt and fragrant orange peel to provide a lively citrus finish to your favorite drinks.

Casamigos Red Chile Salt Rimmer - extra-coarse Oregon sea salt with lime juice and chile peppers to spice up any cocktail.

The mixes and salts are available in store and online at https://www.williams-sonoma.com/shop/food/meet-the-makers/casamigos/.

Photo Credit: Ginger Lime Mule, Courtesy of Williams Sonoma and Casamigos





Related Articles