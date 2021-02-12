CASAMIGOS Cocktails for Valentine's Weekend and Beyond

Staying at home on Valentine's Day can be a fun and truly memorable experience when you make a festive craft cocktail with Casamigos Mezcal and Casamigos Blanco Tequila. We have three beautiful drink recipes using the brand's fine spirits. They are absolutely delightful for this holiday weekend and well beyond, so keep them handy. Mix up a drink (or two) for that very special person in your life or just relax, kick back, and enjoy one yourself. Either way, cocktails with Casamigos are sure to please.

The Smoke Show

Ingredients:

1 oz. Casamigos Mezcal

.75 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

.75 oz. Ancho Reyes

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz. Agave Nectar

1/2 Thick Rim Salt/Sugar/Tajín Mixture (Equal Parts)

Garnish with Lime Wheel

Method: Wet coupe glass rim. Roll half rim in salt/sugar/Tajín mixture. Combine all ingredients into tin shaker. Add ice. Shake vigorously for 8-10 seconds. Fine strain into coupe glass. Garnish with lime wheel through skewer. Sprinkle Tajín mixture over top.

Casa Rosé

Ingredients:

1 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

.75 oz. Giffard Pamplemouse Rosé Liqueur

3 oz. Dry Rosé (Jean-Luc Colombo Rose from France)

Garnish Large Block Ice with Dried Rose Petals

Method: Combine all ingredients into tin shaker. Add ice, shake vigorously, and strain into large wine glass. Add block ice with dried rose petals as garnish. As ice block melts, the rose petals will fill the glass.

Casa Spring Fling

Ingredients:

2 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

.5 oz. Fresh Grapefruit Juice

.5 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz. Orgeat Syrup

.5 oz. Simple Syrup

Top off with 6-8 Dashes of Peychauds Bitters

Garnish with 3 Edible Flowers in Center

Method: Combine all ingredients into tin shaker, except Peychaud's bitters. Add ice, shake vigorously and strain into collins glass. Add fresh ice, top off with 6-8 dashes Peychaud's bitters and garnish.

Get to know Casamigos!

Brought to you by those who drink it. Casamigos was founded by longtime friends George Clooney, Rande Gerber, and Discovery Land Company CEO & founder Michael Meldman. Tequila-filled nights with friends is how Casamigos was born. Launched in 2013, these small batch, ultra-premium tequilas are made from the finest hand-selected 100% Blue Weber agaves grown in the rich red clay soil and cool climate of Mexico's Jalisco Highlands for a minimum of seven years.

Casamigos Blanco Tequila, rests for 2 months and is crisp and clean with subtle hints of citrus, vanilla and sweet agave with a smooth finish. Casamigos Reposado Tequila, aged 7 months, is soft, slightly oaky with hints of caramel and cocoa and has a silky texture with a medium to long smooth finish. Casamigos Añejo Tequila, aged 14 months, has a beautifully pure and refined complex aroma with soft caramel and vanilla notes. It's the perfect balance of sweetness from the Blue Weber agaves, layered with barrel oak and subtle hints of spice with a lingering smooth finish.

Casamigos was acquired by Diageo in 2017 and launched Casamigos Mezcal in 2018. Made in Oaxaca, Mexico with 100% Espadín Agaves, Casamigos Mezcal (Joven) rests up to 2 months and is balanced, and elegant with hints of tamarind and pomegranate aromas that are followed by herbal tones of fresh mint and dried oregano. Delicate notes of smoke and black pepper lead to a long silky finish.

Casamigos has garnered the highest accolades from the spirit industry's most well-respected authority figures. The Casamigos family is available throughout the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Bahamas and expanding worldwide. Casamigos Tequila 40% Alc./Vol. Casamigos Mezcal, 40% Alc./Vol. For more information please visit www.casamigos.com . Follow them on social media @casamigos. ENJOY RESPONSIBLY. Imported by Casamigos Spirits Company, Manhasset, NY.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Casamigos