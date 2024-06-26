CARVEL Celebrates 90th Anniversary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 90th Birthday of Carvel is now happening! And here's another fun fact. Carvel is the original creator of the creamy treat, Soft Serve. And there's no better time than summer to experience the delicious ice creams of Carvel.

To celebrate its 90 Summers of Soft Serve, the brand will be living it up with fun surprises, flavors and more!

There are many exciting Birthday Cake offerings that are available for a limited time.

Birthday Cake Soft Serve - A rainbow sprinkled cake-flavored take on The Original Soft Serve™ made in honor of our 90th birthday.

- A rainbow sprinkled cake-flavored take on The Original Soft Serve™ made in honor of our 90th birthday. Birthday Cake Scooped - Skip the slice and go straight for the birthday cake ice cream, made with our signature Birthday Cake Crunchies.

- Skip the slice and go straight for the birthday cake ice cream, made with our signature Birthday Cake Crunchies. Birthday Cake Shake - Birthday cake soft serve spun into creamy deliciousness with Birthday Cake Crunchies.

- Birthday cake soft serve spun into creamy deliciousness with Birthday Cake Crunchies. Birthday Cake Sundae Dasher® - You've never had a layer cake like this. Birthday cake soft serve layered with our signature Birthday Cake Crunchies and sprinkle whip.

- You've never had a layer cake like this. Birthday cake soft serve layered with our signature Birthday Cake Crunchies and sprinkle whip. Birthday Cake Flying Saucer® - Straight from Planet Birthday, this Flying Saucer is rolled in Birthday Cake Crunchies for an extra special celebration.

- Straight from Planet Birthday, this Flying Saucer is rolled in Birthday Cake Crunchies for an extra special celebration. Birthday Cake Ice Cream Pop - If your birthday wish included ice cream pops made with The Original Soft Serve™, consider your wish granted. Dipped in Birthday Bonnet.

- If your birthday wish included ice cream pops made with The Original Soft Serve™, consider your wish granted. Dipped in Birthday Bonnet. Birthday Cake Crunchies - The crunchies you know and love made with Birthday Bonnet and rainbow sprinkles.

- The crunchies you know and love made with Birthday Bonnet and rainbow sprinkles. Birthday Cake Carvelanche - Birthday Cake soft serve ice cream mixed with Birthday Cake Crunchies. Best enjoyed with a spoon.

- Birthday Cake soft serve ice cream mixed with Birthday Cake Crunchies. Best enjoyed with a spoon. Availability: The Birthday Cake Carvelanche is an online exclusive and only available via online ordering at Carvel.com or third-party delivery platforms such as DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats.

To learn more about the Carvel brand, locations, and more, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Carvel

Comments