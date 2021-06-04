BWW Review: TUSCANY STEAKHOUSE in Midtown Offers Outstanding Dining

Fine dining returns to Midtown with the re-opening of Tuscany Steakhouse, a destination for steaks, seafood, Italian specialties and more. We visited on a weekday evening for dinner and were delighted by the delicious fare and the restaurant's stylish, intimate venue. The service is absolutely excellent. You feel like a very special guest from the moment you step in the door. With Broadway shows returning soon, Tuscany Steakhouse should be on your list of places to go before the show.

Owned by restaurateur, Steve Haxhiaj, Tuscany Steakhouse has been a neighborhood favorite since it opened in 2017. Chef Jaime Chabla has designed a menu that is sure to please many tastes and the selections are expertly prepared from scratch.

Begin your meal with appetizers. We highly recommend the Fresh Mozzarella and Beefsteak Tomato, drizzled with a rich basil pesto and balsamic vinaigrette. The tomato is perfectly ripened and the dish is beautifully presented. The tender Fried Calamari is one of the best you'll ever have, crispy and light served with homemade marinara sauce and tartar sauce. And don't miss Chef Chabla's Tuna Tartare that was featured on CBS 2 News Weekends. Salads include the Classic Steakhouse Wedge, Caesar Salad, Tuscany Salad and the Chef's Salad.

Steak lovers will savor the USDA Prime Dry-Aged Steaks that are dried in the restaurant's signature aging box. We had the New York Sirloin. Served sizzling, the steak was done to our exact liking. Guests come back again and again for Filet Mignon and their signature Bone-In Rib Eye Steak. The Tuscany Steakhouse Gourmet Steak Sauce adds just the right hint of flavor to your steak selection.

Other main courses on the menu include a house favorite, the Pollo Parmesan. This chicken dish showcases the restaurant's flair for delectable Italian cuisine. Additional highlights on the entrée menu include Pollo Tuscany topped with cheese mushroom and spinach; Linguini alla Vongole with red or white clam sauce; Chilean Sea Bass; Whole Maine Lobster, Jumbo Shrimp Scampi, Lamb Chops; and Veal Milanese.

Sides are ideal for table sharing and to complement your meal. Selections include Hashed Browns, Mashed Potato, and Mac & Cheese with the option to add lobster. Vegetables add a nice touch to your dinner with options such as Asparagus and Broccoli, sautéed in garlic oil or steamed; Creamed Spinach; and sautéed mushrooms

The beverage program has been specifically created to pair with food selections. There are, of course, classic cocktails including favorites like the Manhattan, Whiskey Sour, Martini, and Old Fashioned. And the wine menu, curated by Steve Haxhiaj, features over three hundred wines from California, Argentina, Chile, Italy, France, and Spain. Wine is available by the glass or bottle. Tuscany's bar is nicely situated in the front of the restaurant, welcoming guests to relax and enjoy a drink anytime.

Don't miss dessert. Order an espresso or cappuccino, relax a little longer, and have house made treats Crème Brûlée or Apple Strudel. The luscious Tiramisu is extraordinary to top off your dinner.

Tuscany Steakhouse is outstanding. We are sure that it will soon become one of your favorite restaurants for delicious food and drink along with stellar service in a beautiful, welcoming atmosphere.

Tuscany Steakhouse is located at 117 W. 58th Street, New York, NY 10019. The restaurant is open Monday to Thursday from 4:00 pm to 10:30 pm and on Saturday from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm. They are closed on Sunday. There is also a private party room available that can seat up to 26 guests. For more information, visit https://tuscanysteakhouse.com/ and call 212-757-8630.

Photo Credit: Hernan Valle