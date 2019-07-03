BWW Review: TORIKO in the West Village for an Excellent Omakase Menu and Much More

If you are looking for an exquisite Japanese meal and more, visit Toriko in the West Village. The stylish destination for delectable, authentic cuisine opened in August of 2018 and has been pleasing guests ever since. Toriko is the first yakitori and wine concept from the group Tokyo Restaurants Factory that is also behind MIFUNE New York and the Michelin-starred sushi omakase counter, sushi Amane located in Midtown East.

We stopped by early on a Sunday night for dinner. Toriko was bustling with parties of all sizes that included singles, couples, groups of friends, and families, yet the service and cuisine was absolutely excellent.

Plan to relax and relish your meal. Guests have three options for tempting tasting menus at different price points. They include the Chicken Vegetable Course for $45, the Mixed Skewer Course for $65, and the Omakase Course for $85 that we selected. It includes the chef's selection of dishes starting with light choices, progressing to satisfying dishes that culminates with a main course. The restaurant has a spacious Omakase bar where you can enjoy watching each and every course being prepared by Toriko's talented culinary team.

The Omakase menu starts with a beautiful Seasonal Amuse Bouche. Additional courses include a savory fish cake; a fresh mixed green salad with a light dressing; chicken skewers; meatballs; vegetable skewers; cheese; house made pickled vegetables; and a main course with a choice of Toriko Shio Ramen or their Oyako Don (chicken & egg rice bowl). Finish off your meal with Toriko's delectable desserts. This outstanding meal is presented to perfection.

Toriko also offers an la carte menu is also available at the dining tables for those that prefer. It includes meat or vegetable skewers, and plates such as Grilled Edamame, Smashed Cucumber Salad, Mixed Green Salad, Grilled Wagyu Beef with Uni, Chicken in a Spicy Sauce, Ramen, and a selection of desserts.

The beverage program is delightful. It features Japanese spirits, cocktails, wine, sake, and aperitifs. It is easy to pair drinks with your meal and servers are happy to assist you with selections. There is an intimate bar space at Toriko that is a great spot to stop by for drinks anytime you are in the neighborhood. Their Happy Hour invites guests to visit Tuesday to Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm for food and drink specials.

Our readers will like to know that the restaurant has recently debuted a special Sunday Supper menu, available only on Sundays. The menu includes a mixed green salad, rice bran pickled vegetables, yakitori (five chicken skewers and two vegetable skewers) as well as a choice of Toriko Shio Ramen or Oyako Don. It is available for $50 with an optional $50 sake pairing.

People who relish outstanding Japanese cuisine know to dine at Toriko. Convenient and accessible, you will want it to be one of your to-go restaurants.

Toriko NY is located at 76 Carmine Street, New York, NY, 10014. Their regular hours are Mon-Sat 5 pm to 11:30 pm (last order 11PM). Visit their web site at www.toriko-ny.com or call them: 646-596-8198. You can follow the restaurant on Instagram @torikonewyork.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Toriko NY and Marina Kennedy





