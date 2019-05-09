BWW Review: Rise and Shine with VIRGIL'S REAL BBQ in Times Square

Rise and shine for a meal that kicks off your day with delicious home-style dishes made entirely from scratch. Virgil's Real BBQ, in the heart of the theatre district now serves breakfast daily starting at 8:00 am and until 11:00 am. From country morning favorites to light, tasty choices, the welcoming, comfortable southern style restaurant has you covered. Virgil's has many fans that visit Midtown for delicious BBQ and their new breakfast is sure to please.

We stopped by early on a Wednesday on our way to the office. The service at Virgil's is prompt and helpful. Breakfast is cooked to order and served in just minutes, keeping you right on schedule. They offer ordering in advance and take-out which is great for having your meal on the go. If you're staying in a local hotel, the restaurant is very convenient.

We indulged in a house favorite, the Southern Platter with savory brisket hash, two eggs any style and their crispy, perfectly seasoned home fries. This satisfying meal is delicious from the first bite to the last. Try one of their Breakfast Biscuit Sandwiches like their classic, Bacon, Egg & Cheese served on a flaky, freshly make biscuit. Other highlights include Fried Chicken and Waffles, Egg and Cheese Burrito, Mama's Original Pancakes, Bacon Banana Pancakes served with Peanut Butter, and Baked Egg White Omelette. Portions are generous and very nicely presented. On the lighter side, options include Yogurt Parfait, Avocado Toast and Steel Cut Oatmeal with fresh berries.

To compliment the food menu, there's juice, fresh-brewed coffee, tea, and even some eye-openingctails like their "Big Bloody Bull Rider" made with Tito's Vodka, Bloody Mary Mix, Homemade Beef Jerky, Jalapeno Olives and a Dry Rub Rim, topped off with a BBQ Chicken Wing, Bacon, Grilled Shrimp and Brisket. Another popular choice is "Bubba's Country Coffee" with Old Forester Bourbon, Kerrygold, Coffee, Whipped Cream and Nilla Wafers.

Breakfast is a meal that shouldn't be missed and Virgil's Real BBQ prepares a stand-out meal for you to enjoy. We are certain that you will want to visit whenever you're in the Times Square neighborhood.

Virgil's Real BBQ is located at 152 West 44th Street, New York, NY. They also do private parties and catering. For more information, menus, and hours, please visit https://www.virgilsbbq.com/ or call 212.921.9494.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Virgil's Real BBQ





