BWW Review: PJ BERNSTEIN on the UES-An Excellent Deli Experience

PJ Bernstein on the Upper East Side is everything you want in a neighborhood delicatessen and restaurant. With the freshest house-made favorites, soups that are as good as you grandmother makes, sandwiches, platters and so much more, it's worth the trip from anywhere in the city.

This Upper East Side Jewish Deli first opened its doors in 1965 and has a storied history. For Russian-born Alex Slobodski, the delicatessen was a reminder of home and a refuge from his working life as a cab driver. The aromas, the flavors of his favorite foods, and the friendly atmosphere, comforted him. He spent many evenings chatting with the owner, Mr. Bernstein, and brought his family there on his days off. In 1983, Mr. Bernstein was looking to move in a different direction, and offered Mr. Slobodski, his most devoted customer, the opportunity to purchase his favorite neighborhood spot. Alex Slobodski carried on the tradition of serving delicious, savory, appetizing food and providing a warm, caring atmosphere while passing his dedication onto his own family. Today, his son Steve and grandson, Eugene Slobodski have continued the treasured tradition of PJ Bernstein and made it even better by adding delivery service and an outdoor seating area.

We stopped by and enjoyed an excellent, relaxing lunch their attractive outdoor space on 3rd Avenue at 70th Street. There's also plenty of indoor and counter seating or order a meal to take-out. You'll be very pleased by the efficient, courteous service.

Chef Tommy Jedrzejezyk has led the kitchen at PJ Bernstein for more than 20 years. His unique preparations are based in years of experience as a chef in Germany and Poland. You'll want to have their specialty chicken soup, "Triple Delight." The delicate yet flavorful, clear chicken consommé has matzah balls and noodles complemented by ravioli-like kreplach filled with melt-in-your-mouth brisket and onions. The soup is a meal in itself. They also feature both cold and hot Russian borscht. PJ Bernstein easily makes the best pastrami sandwich in the city. The half-pound of lean, tender meat is served with a side of cole slaw and pickles on Eli's Famous Jewish Rye Bread. We'll be back soon to try the Lucky Latke with tasty brisket or pastrami between two hot potato latkes, one of their burger selections or other savory sandwiches.

Deli favorites are perfectly prepared and made fresh daily such as their egg salad, chicken liver pate, beets, tuna salad, and marinated cucumbers. Guests come back again and again for stuffed cabbage, knishes, pierogis, and cheese blintzes. Smoked Fish specials include whitefish salad, served with house bagel chips; Nova Scotia, served on a bagel with cream cheese; and Alaskan Sable, which is lightly cured and smoked.

Stop by for dinner for Beef Goulash, a cozy, rustic stew with chunks of brisket and served over egg noodles; Broiled Scottish Salmon with fresh vegetables or a baked potato; and a secret favorite standard, Two Hebrew National Jumbo Franks with a side of baked beans or French fries.

When you visit PJ Bernstein, you are in the company of famous stars who have enjoyed their delicious food over the decades that include Lucille Ball, Liza Minelli, Mel Brooks, David Copperfield, Sharon Stone and Marisa Tomei.

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, is September 6th through the 8th. To facilitate the celebration, Landy Hunt, who has worked at the deli for 50 years is onboard to help customers make it a memorable Rosh Hashanah with platters and sides that will be welcome at holiday tables. Explore their catering and party menu.

PJ Bernstein is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with online ordering and delivery service. Wednesday is Jazz night from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. The restaurant is located at 1215 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10021. Visit: https://www.pjbernstein.com/ and call 212.879.0914.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of PJ Bernstein