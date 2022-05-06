BWW Review: DAVID BURKE TAVERN on the UES for Top Contemporary Cuisine

For lunch, dinner, Happy Hour or weekend brunch, David Burke Tavern makes the guest experience a remarkable one. Whether you drop by solo, plan an intimate dinner, or are hosting a group party, you've found your spot. Located on the Upper East Side, at 62nd Street between Lexington and Park Avenues, it's a great destination when attending NYC performances including the shows at 59E59 Theaters. The Tavern's menu by the award-winning celebrity chef, David Burke features modern American cuisine with an array of selections to please all tastes and styles.

We stopped by early on a Tuesday night for a delightful dining experience at the stately townhouse venue. When you enter the restaurant, the ground level downstairs features a welcoming bar and lounge area that is also appropriate for dining. The dining room on the upper level is spacious and nicely appointed with a striking décor featuring comfortable red leather booths. There's also a private dining space for your next event. Service is prompt, friendly and very helpful.

At dinnertime, you can order a la carte or enjoy the three-course prix fixe menu for $49 as we did with a selection of some of the Tavern's favorite dishes. Start every meal with David Burke's signature delicate popovers. The prix fixe features starters such as Charred Florentino Cauliflower with endive, hazelnut, black garlic and kalmata Olive. The Early Spring Salad will satisfy your craving for a light appetizer. It's a lovely blend of radicchio ricotta, golden baby beets and pistachio gremolata. The Salmon & Cabbage is wonderfully seasoned with pastrami smoked salmon, caraflex cabbage, pepitas, citrus crema, pickled radish and crispy radicchio.

The second course of the prix fixe meal includes the Fire Roasted Cod. This delicate fish is served with Easter egg radish and white asparagus with a Meyer lemon and spring garlic vinaigrette. If you're in the mood for a tender cut of beef, the Filet Mignon will be cooked done to your exact liking served with asparagus, charred spring onion and morel mushroom sauce. Or indulge in Wild Mushroom Ravioli with Pecorino and black garlic porcini butter. There's a slight upcharge for a few items on the prix fixe menu. We also have it on good advice that David Burke Tavern has a great burger, one that is a favorite of the restaurant's regulars.

Top off your meal with dessert. Luscious choices include Apple Tart with vanilla ice cream and salted caramel sauce or the rich, decadent Chocolate Crunch Cake.

Pairing wine, beer, or cocktails is made especially easy. There's a new, exciting cocktail menu by the Tavern's Lead Bartender, Vladyslav Moroz. The spring selection includes such tempting drinks that include "Beautiful Man" with George Dickel Whiskey, Courvoisier V.S.O.P Cognac, Peach Liqueur, and Sweet & Sour or the "Wild Melon" with Ketel One Citrus Vodka, Malibu Lime, Midori Melon Liqueur and pineapple juice. If you're wishing to order wine, there are plenty of fine choices by the glass or bottle. Their Red Horse by David Burke from Sonoma is a nicely balanced red blend that goes wonderfully with beef dishes and more.

After just one visit to David Burke Tavern, you'll make it one of your favorite restaurants in the neighborhood. While dining there is truly special, you'll feel totally at home.

Read our recent "Master Mixologist" feature for David Burke Tavern's Head Bartender: /bwwfood-wine/article/Master-Mixologist-Vladyslav-Moroz-Lead-Bartender-of-DAVID-BURKE-TAVERN-on-the-UES-20220419

David Burke Tavern is located at 135 East 62nd Street, New York, NY 10065. For menus, hours of operation and to contact, please visit https://davidburketavern.com/ or call 212.288.9021.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of David Burke Tavern