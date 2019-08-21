BWW Review: CROTON RESERVOIR TAVERN in Midtown is Your Go-To for Great Meals, Drinks, and More

There's a good reason why Croton Reservoir Tavern has been such a popular restaurant for well over a decade in the heart of Midtown. Established in 2002, they combine a fine menu of new American cuisine with an ever-pleasing beverage program, welcoming atmosphere, and excellent service.

The Tavern's name reflects New York City's history and a local point of interest. The Croton Aqueduct was a huge and complex water system engineered between 1837 and 1842. The current site of the New York Public Library and Bryant Park between 40th and 42nd Streets was once a distributing reservoir known as Croton Reservoir that supplied clean water to the lower parts of the city. The first floor entrance of Croton Reservoir Tavern features a hand-painted 150-square-foot mural of the reservoir in its glory days. It adds to the restaurant's classic ambiance that guests enjoy.

We stopped by on a Saturday night before attending a show and relaxed for about an hour at a cozy table for two. It was an excellent choice for a pre-theatre dinner, just steps from Broadway and very convenient to mass transit. There's also a late night menu for after the show. Our readers will like to know that Croton offers a 10% discount to anyone who brings a ticket or ticket stub from a Broadway Show, any event at Madison Square Garden or any New York-area professional sports team.

The food menu has tavern fare and so much more with an emphasis on seasonal ingredients. You can go light with selections like soup or salad or enjoy a full three-course meal. As an appetizer, the Burrata couldn't be better with fresh, beautiful heirloom tomatoes topped with the semi-soft cheese and delicately garnished with basil oil and pine nuts. The wonderfully seasoned crab cakes are full of the freshest lump crabmeat, a treat for all those who enjoy this delicous seafood dish. Burger lovers will be delighted by the Bison Burger. The savory burger is done to your exact liking, topped with applewood smoked bacon, manchego cheese, avocado, chipotle aioli, beefsteak tomato, red onion served on a brioche sesame bun. Other tempting choices include Grilled Salmon; Fish & Chips; HandCraft Mac & Cheese; a 20-ounce Bone-in Ribeye; Chicken Paillard; and their signature CRT Burger. Add some sides like their light, crispy Shoestring Fries, Grilled Asparagus, or Roasted Carrots.

Croton's well curated bar and beverage menu makes pairings easy. Popular classic cocktails are a must along with house specialties like their Watermelon Margarita, Signature Sangria, and a customer favorite, the Passion Pit. There are also wines, craft beers, and a great selection of single malt and blended Scotch, whiskeys and bourbons.

You don't want to miss Croton Reservoir Tavern's daily specials. They have "Lunch at the Bar" where guests can enjoy an entrée, a glass of wine or beer or unlimited soft drinks, and a house made cookie for $20.99. Happy Hour is in the downstairs lounge from 4 pm until 8 pm featuring $10 Old Fashioned and Manhattan cocktails and more than 10 draught beers to choose for $6 each.

Croton is open for lunch and dinner on Monday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. until 2 a.m., and Saturday from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. They are closed on Sunday for private events. Their bi-level space can accommodate parties of all sizes and it's a great choice for weddings, corporate, press events, galas, breakfast meetings and group gatherings. For more information, visit https://www.crotonnyc.com/ and call 212.997.6835.

Croton Reservoir Tavern is the sister restaurant of HandCraft Kitchen & Cocktails, a craft cocktail bar/restaurant at 367 Third Avenue, NYC. For information on HandCraft, visit https://www.handcraftnyc.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Croton Reservoir Tavern





