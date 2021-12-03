BWW Review: AMOR LOCO-A Gem in Times Square for the Best in Mexican Cuisine

Located in the heart of Times Square on 46th Street, Amor Loco is the place to go for delicious Mexican cuisine, an inspired beverage program, and much more. It's a top destination for theatergoers before or after the show. Stop by whenever you're touring and shopping in Midtown. Amor Loco features a welcoming vibrant atmosphere with indoor and outdoor dining, a spacious bar, and excellent, friendly service.

Executive Chef, Gustavo Mendez has perfected his recipes and the presentation of menu items by putting creative twists on traditional Mexican selections. Mendez and his team are ready to please their guests.

We stopped by for lunch just before the attending a Broadway performance. Start off with some small plates. Amor Loco prepares the best guacamole in the city served with crispy tortilla chips and you can even choose your level of heat. Go-to appetizers that pair great with drinks include the tasty Chorizo Mac & Cheese Balls and their light, crispy Empanadas. We will be back soon for Love Me Some Nachos with a three cheese blend, house pickled jalapeno, carrot, sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans, and guacamole. Or your can order a creative salad like their California Bowl full of fresh vegetables farnished with ranch dressing in an edible taco bowl.

Main courses have many tempting options. The Chimichangas are a favorite. The deep fried flour tortilla is filled with tender steak, bacon, chorizo, black beans, sweet peppers, caramelized onions, loco queso, sour cream, and guacamole. The Surf and Turf Burrito shouldn't be missed filled with grilled steak, shrimp, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese. Other specialties include their Cheese Crust Al Pastor Cauliflower Tacos with grilled pineapple, guacamole, onions, cilantro, radish, flour tortillas, salsa verde cruda, and salsa roja. If you're looking for a unique taco plate, we recommend the Pollo Shawarma with chicken thigh, Lebanese spices, tzatziki sauce and house pickles. And be sure to add some sharable sides like Rice and Beans, Adobo Fries or their perfectly seasoned Mexican Street Corn.

Amor Loco's Sangria is the best you will ever have. Their cocktails by well-known mixologist, Cody Goldstein are inventive and very instagrammable. The Corni Colada is a savory take on the classic piña colada that's made with corn-infused tequila, bourbon, fresh pineapple, lime, cayenne, and licor de elote and garnered with elote-covered corn and creme of coconut. The Abeja Loco is a green-hued drink that is made with honey and tequila and rimmed with bee pollen. Amor Loco also offers large format drinks, which serve 4-6 people including the popular Dos Uno Dos that is a modern twist on the Paloma; made with tequila, guava, Mexican cinnamon, salted grapefruit, cappelletti, basil, and club soda.

Dessert, of course! You'll love the Churros with nutella chocolate sauce and salted caramel sauce.

Amor Loco is a restaurant that has unforgettable taste and style. It is a true gem that will become one of your favorite midtown spots.

Amor Loco has a Bottomless Weekend Brunch and an All-Day Happy Hour with drink specials that includes select cocktails. They also offer some great entertainment with their "Loco Friday" nights, where the eatery transforms into a burlesque club. They also have a roster rotating DJs on Saturday nights.

Amor Loco is located at 134 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036 in the heart of the Theatre District. For more information, hours of operation, menus, along with take-out and delivery options, visit https://www.amorloconyc.com/ or call 917.261.5650.

Editor's Note: Read our "Chef Spotlight" for Amor Loco's Executive Chef Gustavo Mendez: /bwwfood-wine/article/Chef-Spotlight-Executive-Chef-Gustavo-Mendez-of-Amor-Loco-in-Times-Square-20211110

Photo Credit: Raphael Mendez