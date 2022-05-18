BWW Interview: Jaz Rupall of JAZ Indian Cuisine in the Hell's Kitchen Neighborhood of NYC

Broadwayworld recently had the pleasure of visiting Jaz, the new Indian restaurant located in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood on 9th Avenue between 53rd and 54th Streets just a few blocks from the theatre district. We also had the opportunity to interview Jaz Rupall, the owner and namesake of Jaz.

Jaz Rupall was born and raised as a second generation British-Indian in Hertfordshire, England. She spent many of her years as an Executive Assistant at a local Family Law firm based in London, but always dreamed of owning her own restaurant. In 2006, her husband, then a financial executive at BNP Paribas, was offered a transfer to New York and the couple jumped at the opportunity, moving their family to Manhattan's Upper West Side. Longing for British-Indian home cooking, she discovered a local Indian restaurant on her way home from work, where she met future Director of Operations Syed Haider, who worked as a general manager.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Jaz found herself like many, working from home and cooking more of her favorite northern Indian dishes. The lack of in-person social events inspired her to begin hosting cooking classes and dinner parties at her apartment; under her guidance, each of the attendees made their own dish. She noticed as time went on that her guests were enjoying themselves, staying later, and her apartment was beginning to feel something of a restaurant itself. In May 2021, as things were beginning to return to some normalcy, she began looking for a location to make her restaurant dream a reality. She targeted Hell's Kitchen for its proximity to the Upper West Side, Theater District, Times Square, and the heavy foot traffic. A few months later, her dream was realized with a restaurant location, at the corner of 9th avenue and 54th street.

At her restaurant, Jaz is the ultimate hostess, visiting tables, serving food, and providing food and wine recommendations. The menu, designed by Jaz and Haider, features authentic northern Indian cuisine with a comforting, home cooking twist retaining all of the northern Indian flavors.

When did you first begin to enjoy cooking?

Growing up in a British - Indian household and the daughter of Indian immigrants to the U.K., I learned how to cook from an early age. I have five siblings and I was the second eldest, so I was always helping my mother cook traditional Indian meals to help feed our family. I used to love watching her create these amazing dishes from our native Punjab region in India. Northern Indian cuisine tends to be lighter and less creamy compared to other regional cuisines. My favorite was always Yellow Daal, something my grown children still request whenever they come over at the weekends

What makes your approach to your restaurant unique?

I think there are three things that set us apart. One, a focus on British - Indian cuisine which has a long history of serving some of the best curries outside of India. We focus on the freshest organic spices and authentic northern Indian recipes. Our Lamb Chettinad is cooked in a sauce that is quite unique in that it is cooked in a variety of herbs and spices together with curry leaves. Saffron shrimp dishes are house favorites that we prepare just as they are done in the UK; marinated in yoghurt, herbs and spices and cooked in the Clay Oven. Two, unparalleled customer service and a warm inviting atmosphere. When we came up with the concept of Jaz, we wanted a cozy intimate space with a touch of glamor and refinement. We did this so that we could appeal to locals and visitors alike who are looking for wonderful food, good prices and a beautiful environment. Three, our Tandoor Clay Oven is producing some exceptional dishes, and very healthy options. The Tandoori Platter and fresh naan breads are just divine, my favorite is the Peshawari Naan that is cooked fresh with raisins, almonds, and coconut. A real treat. We keep the Tandoor Oven hot 24/7 to ensure that we are producing the absolute best tandoori dishes on demand.

Jaz has a wonderful menu of both traditional and creative choices. We'd love to know how it was designed.

The menu was designed after extensive discussion with the Jaz Indian Cuisines Head Chef and his teams capabilities and with the knowledge of Syed Haider using his extensive previous experience as a General Manager at Bombay Palace and Akbar to appeal to both traditional and eclectic customers that we hope to attract to the restaurant whilst maintaining the authenticity of the North Indian flavors which we wanted to maintain as a key selling point.

We know you have special beverage selections on the weekend. What have been some of the recent ones?

Our Pimms & Lemonade (Sprite) cocktail is a big hit on the weekends, especially as we enter the summer months. Pimms is a British staple that is an essential drink at any British garden party. Growing up in the U.K., I wanted to serve this unique cocktail at the restaurant as I believe it is a marker of our whole ethos, serving classic Indian food and drink with a transatlantic twist.

The Fig Lamb has also been a big favorite. It is seasoned with spices and cooked with fresh figs in a curry sauce with tender cubes of lamb.

Why do you like the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood for Jaz?

Hell's Kitchen was lacking an exceptional Indian restaurant. My husband and I have lived on the Upper West Side for the past 16 years and we have always loved the vibrancy of the neighborhood. We love seeing shows and grabbing a bite to eat along ninth avenue. When this space became available, we instantly loved the location as it is in the heart of the neighborhood. We could see that it would appeal to both locals and visitors. We are close enough to the shows to be convenient and provides that genuine NYC dining experience and atmosphere that the city is known for.

Tell us why your customers are returning again and again.

First and foremost it is the food quality and tastiness. We are so grateful to all the repeat customers who keep coming back to enjoy the food. Favorites include the classic Chicken Tikka Masala, Bhindi Masala which is a stir-fried okra dish that is exceptional, and on our appetizers list, the Lasuni Gobi has proven a big hit. This dish consists of a lightly batter fried cauliflower that is dripping in garlic sauce. It is as good as it sounds!

Lastly, I would be remiss if I did not mention our Kheer Rice Pudding for dessert. My son has loved Indian rice pudding since he was little, and this version is a real treat; creamy rice pudding which is lightly spiced with cardamon. It is just the best way to end a meal.

You are so close to the theatre district and many West Side attractions. What would you like guests to know about pre-theatre dining or stopping by for cocktails?

If you are looking for a vibrant and welcoming dining scene, with great food and cocktails that is a stone's throw away from all the best shows and attractions, and is reasonably priced, Jaz is a must try. Ninth avenue has some exceptional restaurants, and we are proud to provide authentic Indian cuisine in a refined and inviting atmosphere. We have some exotic Indian cocktails that pair perfectly with the food. The spicy chili margarita is a fun way to start an evening in addition to our Mango Martini.

Anything else you'd like our readers to know.

The last few years have been a challenge for the restaurant industry but one thing I have seen in my years in NYC is that this city is resilient and there is no better dining scene in the world. We are grateful for all the patrons that have come to visit us, and we look forward to inviting many more. I have always loved hosting dinner parties with my family and Jaz is my way of inviting you and yours to join us. We believe in creating exceptional Indian food and treating our customers to an experience that is memorable for all.

Jaz is located 813 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10019; Visit their web site at http://jazindiancuisine.com/ or call: (917) 675-7440. Follow them on Instagram @jazindiancuisine

Photo Credit: NYCRestaurant.com