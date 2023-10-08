BURGER & LOBSTER and Chef Farideh Sadeghin Debut Limited-Edition Seafood Roll To Benefit CHIPS Through 11/3

Oct. 08, 2023

BURGER & LOBSTER and Chef Farideh Sadeghin Debut Limited-Edition Seafood Roll To Benefit CHIPS Through 11/3

Editor’s Note:  We are big fans of Burger & Lobster, the casual restaurant with a location in Bryant Park just steps from the theatre district.  Our readers will like to know about their limited-edition seafood roll that will benefit CHiPS. Stop by and enjoy the delicious new roll through Friday, November 3rd.

On October 9th, Burger & Lobster, the restaurant specializing in hyper-visual burgers and lobster rolls, debuts “No Big Dill,” a limited-edition seafood roll created in collaboration with chef and viral video producer Farideh Sadeghin. With a portion of proceeds benefiting non-profit soup kitchen and food pantry CHiPS, No Big Dill features healthy chunks of crab, shrimp and lobster, pickled onions and fresh dill in a butter griddled roll – all generously topped with crushed kettle chips.

A Maryland native, Farideh has fond memories of eating crabs with her family and friends every season. When Burger & Lobster tapped her to create a new dish for fall, she knew she immediately wanted to pull inspiration from her favorite childhood experiences while utilizing some of her favorite cooking techniques learned over the years as a producer and stylist. The result is Farideh’s creative take on Burger & Lobster’s signature Lobster Roll, served with kettle chips and a lemon wedge. 

On a weekly basis, Farideh volunteers at CHiPS, the non-profit soup kitchen and food pantry serving the Park Slope and Gowanus community, and tapped them as her partner in this collaboration. Founded in 1971, CHiPs is on a mission to eliminate food insecurity and homelessness in New York City. The soup kitchen and pantry serves 400+ meals daily, and is a home for expectant single mothers as well. 

The No Big Dill ($33) is available for lunch and dinner at both the Bryant Park and Flatiron locations through November 3rd.

For more information on Burger & Lobster, their locations, menus, and hours of operation, please visit https://www.burgerandlobster.com/

To learn more about CHiPS, visit https://chipsonline.org/.

Photo Credit: Provided by Burger & Lobster and Farideh Sadeghin 



Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ...

