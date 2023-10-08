BURGER & LOBSTER and Chef Farideh Sadeghin Debut Limited-Edition Seafood Roll To Benefit CHIPS Through 11/3

Editor’s Note: We are big fans of Burger & Lobster, the casual restaurant with a location in Bryant Park just steps from the theatre district. Our readers will like to know about their limited-edition seafood roll that will benefit CHiPS. Stop by and enjoy the delicious new roll through Friday, November 3rd.

On October 9th, Burger & Lobster, the restaurant specializing in hyper-visual burgers and lobster rolls, debuts “No Big Dill,” a limited-edition seafood roll created in collaboration with chef and viral video producer Farideh Sadeghin. With a portion of proceeds benefiting non-profit soup kitchen and food pantry CHiPS, No Big Dill features healthy chunks of crab, shrimp and lobster, pickled onions and fresh dill in a butter griddled roll – all generously topped with crushed kettle chips.



A Maryland native, Farideh has fond memories of eating crabs with her family and friends every season. When Burger & Lobster tapped her to create a new dish for fall, she knew she immediately wanted to pull inspiration from her favorite childhood experiences while utilizing some of her favorite cooking techniques learned over the years as a producer and stylist. The result is Farideh’s creative take on Burger & Lobster’s signature Lobster Roll, served with kettle chips and a lemon wedge.



On a weekly basis, Farideh volunteers at CHiPS, the non-profit soup kitchen and food pantry serving the Park Slope and Gowanus community, and tapped them as her partner in this collaboration. Founded in 1971, CHiPs is on a mission to eliminate food insecurity and homelessness in New York City. The soup kitchen and pantry serves 400+ meals daily, and is a home for expectant single mothers as well.



The No Big Dill ($33) is available for lunch and dinner at both the Bryant Park and Flatiron locations through November 3rd.

For more information on Burger & Lobster, their locations, menus, and hours of operation, please visit https://www.burgerandlobster.com/.

To learn more about CHiPS, visit https://chipsonline.org/.

Photo Credit: Provided by Burger & Lobster and Farideh Sadeghin