BROOKLYN CHOP HOUSE Opens Massive Times Square Location With Private NFT Members-Only Subcellar

Brooklyn Chop House opened its massive Times Square location at 253 W. 47th Street on Monday, March 14th, 2022. This new 25,000 square foot marquee location in the crossroads of the world, comes after their first location (150 Nassau Street) in the Financial District took the city by storm when it opened in 2018.

There will be a few additions to Times Square: NFT Private Members Only Subcellar summer/fall 2022(Link shows buy-in tiers programming is being finalized) and Frosé Tropical Bar at Brooklyn Beach House Rooftop bar opening May 2022. Well-known within the industry as the largest black majority-owned restaurant group Robert "Don Pooh" Cummins from the Music Industry, Dave Thomas, and Director of Operations, Stratis Morfogen are excited to bring their crowd-pleasing, one-of-a-kind dining experience to the heart of the Big Apple.

"Brooklyn Chophouse is a brand we created that has become the hottest new Steakhouse concepts fused with our creative Asian Culinary experience that our patrons have come to love over the years. Our Times Square flagship will be a must-visit location for New Yorkers and tourists from all around the globe to experience! Coming to a major city near you in 23... Robert "Don Pooh" Cummins"

Brooklyn Chop House Times Square location takes over what was once Buffalo Wild Wings. It will have room for 660 guests spanning vertically between five levels, with six private dining rooms, three bars, and a rooftop bar featuring craft beers and signature cocktails on tap. Additionally, this expansive location will boast a rooftop called Frosé Tropical Bar at Brooklyn Beach House equipped with a frozen cocktail bar, a dozen delicious frozen drinks, and frosés on the menu, seating for 150, and a retractable clear roof for guests come rain or shine. Guests will also be able to enjoy the Brooklyn Chop House garden room decked out in live greenery, which will also feature a retractable roof.

"As a child born and raised in Brooklyn walking the streets of Times Square, the big apple was a real treat. Brooklyn Chophouse buried its roots on Nassau street but to have a space in Times Square is a major accomplishment. It's surreal at times. A real dream came true. I, David Thomas, own a piece of New York."

Brooklyn Chop House is the first, to combine Beijing Style Chinese dishes with an American steakhouse that was put on the culinary map with their dim sum and chops, offering diners everything from homemade dumplings and noodles to 35-day dry-aged prime steaks and double thick-cut chops. Times Square will also feature more vegan, gluten-free, and plant-based menu options. The parade of dumplings is a show in itself with uniquely delicious options ranging from Pastrami, Bacon Cheeseburger, and Philly Cheesesteak, to French Onion Soup, Impossible, and Gyro, which all get the dumpling treatment. The resounding response from those dumplings also led to the creation of Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, which debuted in the East Village and is now being franchised coast to coast. Brooklyn Chop House is also known for its addictive L.S.D., the perfect Surf & Turf combination of Salt & Pepper Lobster, Ginger & Garlic Lobster, Authentic Crispy Peking Duck cut tableside, Additional entrées include Chicken Satay, Sweet Black Bean Beijing chicken, and Salt and Pepper Shrimp.

"Times Square is the largest global stage in hospitality and we are right where we belong. In the heart of this concrete jungle! Says Stratis Morfogen, Director of Operations"

The restaurant will offer accommodations for private events including wedding receptions, birthdays, and special events. Guests will even have the option to post their own personal message on Brooklyn Chop House's huge, vertical exterior jumbotron video sign in the heart of Times Square! For VIP guests there will be private entrances and exits to the restaurant and its rooftop as well as Brooklyn Chop House's NFT Private cellar 2 levels below ground.

Newsweek rated the best steakhouse in NYC, Thrillist rated best new restaurant of 2018 Social Media Handles: Instagram and Facebook: @BrooklynChopHouse, Twitter: @BrooklynChop

Hours of operation:

Monday - Sunday 4 PM - 4 AM

Kitchen Hours:

Sunday, Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday: 4 PM - 12 AM

Thursday, Friday Saturday: 4 PM - 1 AM Full Menu / 1 AM - 2 AM Limited Menu

Photo Credit: Daniel Kwak