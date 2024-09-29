BORDEAUX WINES Announces the 5th Edition of the Big Bottles Campaign

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bordeaux Wines is excited to announce the launch of its 2024 Big Bottles campaign taking place in the New York area this fall. Featuring large-format, 3-Liter bottles, the campaign will focus on engaging new and current consumers, allowing them to (re)discover the modernity and diversity of Bordeaux through the region’s wide range of white, red and rosé wines, unique terroirs of each appellation, and stories of the men and women who represent Bordeaux’s blend of tradition and innovation.

This Big Bottles promotion, to be held from October 10-31, will center around Bordeaux Wines’ new global campaign, “Join the Bordeaux Crew”, showcasing the character, determination, and innovation of the Bordeaux community and its vast range of modern wines. Unique by nature, Bordeaux is about diversity with a wine for everyone—a region of reinvention told through individual, yet united voices of all involved in Bordeaux winemaking coming together in a collective commitment.

This year, the campaign extends to New York state and New Jersey from its usual activation in New York City, with a wide variety of restaurants and wine shops participating. Growing from last year’s edition of 54 locations, this year’s “Join the Bordeaux Crew” promotion will pop up over 100 locations throughout New York City, other parts of the state and New Jersey. These locations will feature a variety of Bordeaux producers from across the region that tell the stories of this dynamic region in their wines, all from 3-Liter bottles, a rare, double-magnum size. Restaurants and wine bars with different types of cuisines, from classic to modern and trendy, will be part of the promotion, reflecting the food-friendliness, approachability and versatility of Bordeaux wines. In addition, a number of wine shops across the area will allow consumers to purchase these special bottles and enjoy at home with family and friends. The full list of participating restaurants and retailers will be available on the Bordeaux Wines website.

“We are thrilled to present our fifth edition of the 2024 Big Bottles campaign in the New York area this October,” says Bordeaux Wines President Allan Sichel. “Bordeaux is innovative and constantly evolving, linking its 2,000-year history to its diverse and multi-faceted modernity. We are happy to be able to continue to share our wines with the US trade, press and consumer audiences through the Big Bottles campaign, illustrating the creativity and approachability of Bordeaux wines.”

The participating wineries include: Château Biac (Cadillac Côtes de Bordeaux), Château Clos du Roy (Fronsac), Château d’Arche (Bordeaux), Château du Moulin Rouge (Haut-Médoc Cru Bourgeois), Château Haut Selve (Graves), Château La Vieille Cure (Fronsac), Château Larrivaux (Haut-Médoc), Château Pascaud (Bordeaux Supérieur), Château Pierrail (Bordeaux Supérieur), Château Puyanché (Francs Côtes de Bordeaux), Château Reynier (Bordeaux Supérieur), Château Robin (Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux), Château Roquefort (Bordeaux), Château Thieuley (Bordeaux), Les Haut de Smith (Pessac-Léognan), Mouton Cadet (Bordeaux), and Perle d’Arche (Sauternes).

To kick off the 2024 Big Bottles campaign, Bordeaux Wines will be hosting a consumer event at the French restaurant OCabanon, in Midtown Manhattan, on Wednesday, October 9 from 6:30-10:30pm. The event will feature visiting Bordeaux winemakers pouring wines by the glass from large-format (3L) bottles, paired with French hors d'oeuvres, offering attendees the opportunity to explore and taste these Bordeaux wines and become part of the “Bordeaux Crew” by sharing in the experiences of the people who write the many stories of the region. Tickets for the event will be $55, and are available for purchase through Eventbrite.

For more information, visit the Bordeaux Wines website and follow Bordeaux Wines on Instagram at @bordeauxwines, X (Twitter) at @BordeauxWines and Facebook at @bordeauxwine.

Photo Credit: Bordeaux Wines

