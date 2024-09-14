BOLS for Premium Ready-To-Drink Cocktails

BOLS for Premium RTDs
-Espresso Martini: Made with iconic Galliano Espresso liqueur, this cocktail is rich and creamy with a bold espresso flavor. Best served chilled with coffee beans for garnish, making it a smooth and indulgent treat.
-Margarita Azul: A tangy and refreshing margarita with a vibrant blue color. Enjoy its bold citrus flavors and smooth tequila kick, perfect for a sunny fall day.
-Red Light Negroni: A bittersweet classic with a Dutch twist, blending botanicals and orange for a smooth, malty finish. Ideal for a sophisticated evening, served over ice with a twist of orange zest.
-Very Old Fashioned: Sophisticated and aromatic, this cocktail features rich orange notes and warm cedarwood tones. It’s perfect for sipping by a crackling fire on a cool fall night.
-Pornstar Martini: Sweet and vibrant with flavors of vanilla and candied orange peel. Its eye-catching orange hue makes it a fun choice for lively gatherings.
Cheers to easy and delightful cocktails with Bols!
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bols
