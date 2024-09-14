BOLS for Premium Ready-To-Drink Cocktails

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As the excitement of football games, homecoming festivities, and other fall celebrations fills the air, it’s time to fill your glass with some premixed cocktails that deliver instant enjoyment. Whether it’s a cozy evening or a spirited game day, nothing says "cheers to autumn" like a thoughtfully crafted drink!

Bols , the world’s first cocktail brand with nearly 450 years of expertise, brings the bar-quality experience straight to your home with its ready-to-enjoy cocktails. These RTD cocktails make it effortless to indulge - simply pour over ice, add a garnish, and enjoy. The collection includes five signature cocktails: Espresso Martini, Margarita Azul , Red Light Negroni , Very Old Fashioned , and Pornstar Martini - all crafted with natural flavors for a premium taste. Espresso Martini, Margarita AzulRed Light NegroniVery Old FashionedPornstar Martini

-Espresso Martini: Made with iconic Galliano Espresso liqueur, this cocktail is rich and creamy with a bold espresso flavor. Best served chilled with coffee beans for garnish, making it a smooth and indulgent treat.

-Margarita Azul: A tangy and refreshing margarita with a vibrant blue color. Enjoy its bold citrus flavors and smooth tequila kick, perfect for a sunny fall day.

-Red Light Negroni: A bittersweet classic with a Dutch twist, blending botanicals and orange for a smooth, malty finish. Ideal for a sophisticated evening, served over ice with a twist of orange zest.

-Very Old Fashioned: Sophisticated and aromatic, this cocktail features rich orange notes and warm cedarwood tones. It’s perfect for sipping by a crackling fire on a cool fall night.

-Pornstar Martini: Sweet and vibrant with flavors of vanilla and candied orange peel. Its eye-catching orange hue makes it a fun choice for lively gatherings.

Cheers to easy and delightful cocktails with Bols!

For more information on Bols RTD's, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bols

