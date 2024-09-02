BOLLA Pinot Grigio-A Pleasing Wine for Autumn

1
Get Ready for Great Autumn Events in NYC
This fall, New York City comes alive with a lineup of thrilling events and irresistible offers that you won’t want to miss. From unique culinary experiences to spine-chilling thrills, there’s something for everyone to enjoy as the season unfolds.
2
3
4
Gargiulo's Restaurant at Coney Island Presents Italian Fest on 9/15
There is an authentic San Gennaro Feast that happens in Coney Island, Brooklyn. On September 15th at Gargiulo’s Restaurant, the legendary “old world” Italian restaurant will turn its driveaway into a San Gennaro festival with all of the great classic Italian dishes, cannolis, pizzas and more.