BOLLA Pinot Grigio-A Pleasing Wine for Autumn

As the crisp air of autumn approaches, it's the ideal time to transition to wines that complement the season's changing colors and cozy atmosphere. While summer's warmth slowly fades, why not embrace the upcoming season with a wine that brings the essence of of the upcoming fall season to your glass?

is an accessible and pleasing wine from Bolla ’s newly updated La Fondazione line. This Pinot Grigio is a true gem from the historic Italian winery that boasts over 130 years of excellence. Crafted from hand picked grapes in Italy’s picturesque Veneto region, this wine offers a delightful bouquet of fresh peach, melon, pear, and lime. Its crisp acidity and delicate flavors make it an ideal choice for a cool autumn evening, whether you’re cozying up for the night or hosting a fall gathering. Bolla Pinot Grigio delle Venezie DOC , with a suggested retail price of $11.99,

Also, Bolla Pinot Grigio pairs beautifully with a range of fall dishes, from chicken and shellfish to salads, veal, pasta, and soft cheeses. It’s a top choice to complement the season’s earthy aromas and comforting flavors.

HERE. To learn more about Bolla wines, please visit their website

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Bolla

Comments