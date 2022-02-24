BLENDJET for the Best Lattes with New JetPacks

Skip the line at the café and make professional style lattes at home with BlendJet. The makers of the innovative, portable, rechargable blender have recently debuted the best way to make barista quality blended coffee drinks in seconds with their single-serve JetPack Lattes. They are available in six delicious ready-to-blend packets that include Vanilla, Caramel, Chai, Matcha, Mocha, and Cinnamon-Dolce. There is a tasty selection to please everyone's style. We especially like that lattes can be made wherever you are. BlendJet 2 can go wherever you do and just bring along your JetPacks.

JetPack Lattes are also easy to make. Just add the contents of the packet, milk of choice, plus optional ice, and blend in the BlendJet 2 for only 60 seconds. Available exclusively at www.blendjet.com, each JetPack Latte is packed with 60-90 mg of caffeine and made in California with premium ingredients to jumpstart each morning or for an afternoon pick-me-up without the dreaded sugar crash. You can have a high-end coffee experience with no artificial flavors or sweeteners and they are also vegan and gluten-free. JetPack Lattes are very affordable and can be sipped directly from a BlendJet blender, eliminating paper waste.

"JetPack Lattes rival the flavor of those from you-know-who, with far less sugar and calories. They're half the cost of coffee shop frappes, take under 60 seconds to make, and are way more convenient than waiting in line," said BlendJet CEO Ryan Pamplin. "The entire team is obsessed with them, but I've asked that they save some for our customers."

JetPacks are also offered in six JetPack Smoothie and six JetPack Protein Smoothie varieties, ranging from Blueberry Banana to the protein-packed Orange Mango Pineapple. Now, not only are your delightful lattes made easy, so are your craveable smoothies.

The BlendJet 2 is the internet's most popular blender. With its patented TurboJet technology and 15+ uses per charge, the BlendJet 2 delivers big blender performance on the go. We like that the BlendJet 2 comes in twenty-six attractive colors such as white, royal blue, black, and walnut, or choose from vibrant ones that include rainbow, leopard, red, hot pink, and orange. BlendJets look great in every kitchen and they are ideal for gifting.

The new Jet Pack Lattes can be found at https://blendjet.com/ for $3.99 each or $2.99 each with a subscription. For more information on BlendJet products, to make a purchase, and for recipes, please visit BlendJet.com and follow @BlendJet at https://www.instagram.com/BlendJet/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BlendJet