BENOIT Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Guest Chef Series

Internationally renowned chef, Alain Ducasse, is proud to be celebrating the 15th anniversary of his French brasserie, Benoit. Since opening in Fall 2008, Benoit has been serving up its acclaimed French cuisine earning praise from critics and diners alike. Now, to celebrate the momentous occasion, the Midtown mainstay is pleased to present an exclusive Guest Chef Series hosted by Benoit’s executive chef, Alberto Marcolongo.

Spanning over five consecutive weeks, the Guest Chef Series will commence on Friday, September 8 and culminate in a grand finale Gala Dinner on Thursday, October 12, which will be held as part of the prestigious New York Wine & Food Festival (NYWFF). Each week, guests will have the extraordinary opportunity to savor delectable dishes by a lineup of NYC star chefs, leading up to the sold-out final dinner that brings together each participating chef for one last hurrah—with pairings by master sommelier, Pascaline Lepeltier.

"We are honored and thrilled to celebrate our 15th anniversary with such a remarkable lineup of culinary talent," says chef Alain Ducasse. "Our Guest Chef Series is a celebration of Benoit’s 15 successful years in business, but also a tribute to the art of gastronomy and showcase of the diverse flavors that make the New York City restaurant scene one-of-a-kind."

A STAR-STUDDED SUPPER SERIES

To secure a seat at the celebrated Guest Chef Series, friends + fans can make reservations via OpenTable to Benoit’s famed French cuisine along with dishes from an ensemble of esteemed chefs, renowned for their culinary prowess and creative ingenuity. The roster includes:

-Emma Bengtsson (September 8) - The executive chef of Aquavit, an esteemed two Michelin-starred restaurant. Dish: Swedish “lojrom” caviar served with crispy waffles, sour cream, red onion and chives

Stefano Secchi (September 15) - Acclaimed chef from Rezdôra, recipient of one Michelin star. Dish: Francobollo pasta, mais, crema di parmigiano e tartufo nero

Guillaume Ginther (September 22) – Executive chef at Daniel Boulud’s Lyonnaise-inspired bistro, La Gratin. Dish: Warm pie of duck, quail and squab, truffled foie gras and porcini

Eunji Lee (September 29) - Visionary chef and owner of LYSÉE, a Korean & French-inspired dessert shop. Dish: Korean toasted brown rice mousse, caramel, pecan praliné & sablé

James Kent (October 6) – Executive chef and partner at the prestigious two Michelin-starred, SAGA. Dish: Black bass, lobster, scallop and laksa sauce

"As we celebrate Benoit's remarkable 15 years of success, I couldn't be prouder of our team,” says Alberto Marcolongo, executive chef at Benoit. “We attribute this milestone to our cherished guests – their unwavering support has been the driving force behind this major accomplishment. We are excited to continue serving exceptional dining experiences for years to come."

Benoit is located at 60 W 55th St, New York, NY 10019. For more information, please visit https://www.benoitny.com/ and call (646) 943-7373.

Photo Credit: Provided by Benoit