BALLOTIN CHOCOLATE WHISKEY Debuts Chocolate Toffee Flavor

Here's some good news from our friends at Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey. The company has launched a new flavor, Chocolate Toffee. Joining Ballotin's delicious lineup of flavored whiskies, Ballotin Chocolate Toffee Whiskey delivers flavors of butter brickle, caramelized brown sugar, chocolate, toasted barrel and whiskey spice. A contemporary version of the timeless classic treat, this new product is sure to impress old and new whiskey lovers alike.

Bottled at 30% ABV, Ballotin Chocolate Toffee Whiskey is priced at $25 and makes for the perfect addition to readers' bar carts as we head into the fall season. You can also discover some luscious new cocktail recipes using the distinctive chocolate toffee flavor.

About Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey: Inspired by a love of bourbon whiskey and a passion for chocolate, Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey was founded in 2015 in Louisville, Kentucky with a single focus: create elegant and delicious sipping whiskeys designed for flavor-craving friends. The result is an approachable whiskey that tastes like an expression of your favorite chocolate indulgences. Available in eight flavors, including Original Chocolate, Bourbon Ball, Caramel Turtle, Chocolate Mint, Peanut Butter Chocolate, Chocolate Mocha, Chocolate Cherry, and Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream - all of Ballotin's spirits combine the backbone, body, and base flavor of aged American whiskey with all-natural essences of classic and contemporary chocolate favorites.

For more information on Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey, recipes and to purchase, please visit https://ballotinwhiskey.com/.

