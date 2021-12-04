BAILEYS IRISH CREAM and Dominique Ansel Release Bailey's Swirl Holiday Hot Chocolate Kit

"Tis the season!" Baileys Irish Cream has teamed up with the award-winning pastry chef, Dominique Ansel, to release the exclusive, non-alcoholic Baileys Swirl Holiday Hot Chocolate Kit. It is a one-of-a-kind kit that reimagines the signature Baileys Hot Chocolate.

Created exclusively by Dominique Ansel who drew inspiration from the whimsical nature of the Holiday season, each kit includes a rich homemade chocolate ganache, a ganache infused with the flavor of Baileys Original Irish Cream (non-alcoholic), a mini gold whisk to help whip it all up, piping bags to create the signature 'swirl' effect, as well as two hot chocolate mugs with custom "Yours" and "Mine" drink tags to share with someone special.

for nationwide shipping for those 21+ (to the lower 48 states).

Whether you're hosting a get-together with those closest to you or are looking for the perfect Holiday gift for the sweet tooth in your life, this kit makes treating yourself and your loved ones that much easier (and sweeter). Available for purchase for a limited-time while supplies last, the Kit can be purchased both in-store at Dominique Ansel Bakery in New York City, as well as online at

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Baileys Irish Cream and Dominique Ansel