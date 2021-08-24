BABE WINE and Drag Superstar Rosé Team Back Up to Bring You Babe 100 More Hours of Summer with Governors Ball

We blinked and the summer we deserve is suddenly coming to an end. Let's be real - who wants to give up the beach trips, rooftop parties, and sun kissed tans for the cold, dreary winter months? Well lucky for you, you may not have to. Not all heroes wear capes, and BABE Wine and drag superstar Rosé, the CEO of summer fun, are here to break the news that they are officially extending summer for 100 more hours. In honor of the brand new BABE 100 variety pack which includes Rosé, Red and White wine, BABE and Rosé are teaming up one more time to keep summer going for just a little bit longer. Actually: 100 more hours, to be exact.

Summer technically ends on September 21, but this year, BABE is extending the summer fun for 100 more hours because we all deserve more summer (and more wine). That's why BABE is giving away two VIP weekend passes to the ten year anniversary of New York City's premiere music festival, Governors Ball, roundtrip flights to NYC, a four-night stay at a nearby hotel, and a $500 gift card*! Yep, summer now officially ends on September 26th at the conclusion of the three-day festival at Citi Field. Two lucky BABE fans will get the chance to travel to New York City and celebrate the extra summer hours sipping on some BABE while watching some of your favorite artists perform. We're jealous.

"As the CEO of The Summer We Deserve, it is my honor to announce that BABE is giving everyone 100 more hours of summer in celebration of their new BABE 100 Variety Pack," says Rosé. "BABE 100 is a 100 calorie wine in a can and I'm OBSESSED. More summer and more wine? Sign me up!"

Earlier this summer, BABE teamed up with drag queen Rosé to kick off the "Wine For The Summer We Deserve" campaign with limited-edition tie-dye cans benefiting the ACLU Foundation. Even if you can't make it to Gov Ball, you can still celebrate the 100 more hours of summer with the new BABE 100 Variety Pack. While BABE launched their 100 calorie Rosé earlier this year, BABE 100 is now officially available in Red and White. BABE 100 is a zero sugar, 100-calorie, gluten free and 6.9% ABV canned wine. It's got the stats of a seltzer, but it's actually wine. Grab some friends, pick up a BABE 100 variety pack, and keep the summer vibes going. BABE Wine and BABE 100 come in bubbly Rosé, Red and White.

Full sweepstakes details can be found here. Check out our wine locator to find BABE Wine near you or purchase it online here. Visit https://drinkbabe.net for more information. Please drink responsibly and socialize safely by being aware of and compliant with your local COVID-19 guidelines.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BABE Wine