BABE WINE Teams Up with Unnecessary Inventions for Football Season

You may or may not have heard, but this football season is extra. With extra excitement, extra fans, and even an extra game, BABE Wine was inspired to be a little extra, too. That's why BABE has teamed up with Unnecessary Inventions to create some truly extra products that you didn't even know you needed this football season, like a wine carrier that keeps you from spilling, pants that allow you to watch the game on your phone while stuck at dinner with your in-laws, and more! BABE and Unnecessary Inventions came together to bring hyper-specific inventions to life that make wine more accessible for all types of football fans. Genius.

The 2021 football season is the first one in two years that friend groups will be reunited for IRL watch parties - at home, at tailgates, at bars, and at stadiums. No matter where you watch or what kind of fan you are, BABE x Unnecessary Inventions have what you need to make the most of every single game. BABE is the Wine For All Fans - the ones who sleep in their game day socks, the fans who are literally just there for the 7-layer dip, the fans that spend more time at their local sports pub than at home, the ones who can't name a single teams' mascot, and everything in-between. Everyone's welcome at BABE's watch party!

"I am so excited to be partnering with BABE Wine to create a series of Unnecessary Inventions for all types of football fans," says Matty Benedetto, founder of Unnecessary Inventions. "It was a fun challenge to come up with inventions to help fans do the most this football season, no matter how they celebrate."

Together, Matty and BABE have created 5 (un)necessary inventions for this year's football season. Go ahead and give BABE Wine a follow @drinkbabe and keep your eyes peeled for more news.

(Un)necessary Inventions Include:

-BABE's Never Spill Wine Carrier: Never drop a drop of precious wine ever again with this belt accessory that extends from your hip and always keeps your BABE can stabilized and upright no matter what you're doing-from jumping up and shouting at the TV to running frantically to the kitchen for more chips & guac at halftime.

-BABE QB Sneak-A-Peek Pants: Occasionally, football stans may be in scenarios where they need to keep their fandom a bit more lowkey than usual. So we made you the BABE QB SNEAK-A-PEEK PANTS! With this subtle device, a football fanatic can always keep their eye on the score via a handy hidden flap that reveals a transparent window over the front pocket!

-GAME DAY ROOMBABE: Keep the house looking CUTE, even when you're hosting this week's football watch party. Introducing the GAME DAY ROOMBABE, which not only zips around cleaning up dirt but also brings you a new BABE and dumps your old one faster than you dumped your toxic ex. Literally, what else do you need in life?

-Bartender Attention Utility Device: Ever been lost in a sea of basics at an insanely crowded sports bar, when all you want to do is get the bartender's attention but you just can't? Not anymore! Get the spotlight you've always deserved with the BARTENDER ATTENTION UTILITY DEVICE. It flashes your order from anywhere in the bar, so you get your BABE in time. We guarantee it. Your team winning? We can't guarantee that

-BABE Can Snack Trap: Even a snacc deserves a snack. Yeah, we're looking at you hottie. Meet the jockstrap...for your BABE can. This adorable front pouch holds all your fave gameday foods so you can sip, snack, and watch the game...or ignore it while on IG. No proper Sunday Funday is truly complete without it!

While BABE launched their 100 calorie Rosé earlier this year, BABE 100 is now officially available in Red and White. BABE 100 is a zero sugar, 100-calorie, gluten free and 6.9% ABV canned wine. It's got the stats of a seltzer, but it's actually wine. Grab some friends, pick up a BABE 100 variety pack, and keep the tailgate going. BABE Wine and BABE 100 come in bubbly Rosé, Red and White.

Check out this wine locator to find BABE Wine near you or purchase it online here. Visit https://drinkbabe.net for more information. Please drink responsibly and socialize safely by being aware of and compliant with your local COVID-19 guidelines.

About BABE Wine:

Launched in 2016, BABE wine founders Josh "The Fat Jewish" Ostrovsky, and brothers David Oliver Cohen and Tanner Cohen, developed a unique brand-led wine proposition that utilized their extensive social media audience. BABE was created with the mission to simplify the saturated wine category by introducing a fun, inclusive, and portable product to consumers.

The New York based company's portfolio of photogenic and delicious Rosé, Pinot Grigio, and Red sparkling canned wine as well as the latest products BABE 100 Rosé, White & Red has made BABE the most photographed wine on Instagram.

About Anheuser-Busch:

For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities, and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA, and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook , and Instagram.

Photo Credit: BABE Wine