Argento and Otronia Argentinian Wines for 4th of July and Summer Barbecues

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Summer season is upon us and with the 4th of July coming up this week, there are barbecues with friends and family, and even more opportunities to impress your crowd with the wine selections. It’s no surprise that meat and Argentine wines go together beautifully and Argento and Otronia prove that you can even go well beyond the steak and Malbec pairing.

Check out these selections that you will want to have on hand for this season's get togethers.

Argento Artesano White Malbec (SRP $14.99) - This is the wine you bring to get people talking. Made with 100% organic Malbec grapes and certified Fairtrade, it is the first white Malbec of its kind in the US market. On the nose, you will find green apple, citrus and hints of floral notes. Crisp and vibrant acidity drive everything home. Drink this while prepping (and eating) Grilled Cilantro Lime Chicken Skewers. The bright fruit and citrus flavors will balance the dish’s herbaceous and bright profile, while the wine's minerality cleanses the palate after each bite.

Otronia 45 Rugientes Rosé (SRP $33) - This 100% Pinot Noir Rosé boasts aromas of red fruits, floral notes and a hint of a peppery finish. Fresh acidity is balanced by a lingering finish thanks to aging in an untoasted French Oak Barrel for 20 months. A Grilled Vegetable Summer Salad is your math for this rosé! Intentional oak aging provides a medium-bodied wine that can hold its weight against seasonal titans such as zucchini, eggplant, bell peppers and portobello mushrooms.

Argento Single Vineyard Finca Agrelo Malbec (SRP $22) - This single vineyard wine made with 100% organic Malbec grapes is the one for those who enjoy chilled reds! Elegant and intense on the nose, the glass is filled with aromas of plums, spices and balsamic notes, and the palate is greeted by a vibrant finish with velvety tannins. Skip the steak and elevate a summertime barbecue staple: the burger. The wine's red fruit notes and medium body will be amplified with a Blue Cheeseburger, or you can opt for a burger with sweet bacon jam to complement the spice notes.

Otronia 45 Rugientes Corte de Blancas (SRP $45) - This summer white blends Gewürztraminer, Pinot Gris and Chardonnay, providing a delicate balance of tropical fruits, citrus peel and floral notes. Hailing from the southernmost vineyard in the world, it has a unique profile (thanks to the extreme terroir) making it an ideal pairing for many seasonal dishes. Grilled Red Snapper with Lemon Butter complements the fruit-forward Corte de Blancas. The wine’s acidity will cut through the oily fish, while the minerality will mingle well with the lemon butter.

For more information on Argento, visit HERE.

For more information on Otronia, visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Producer

Comments