AVIVO Red Wine 2021-A Wonderful Wine Crafted with Eco-Conscious Practices

With fall feels and holiday gifting coming up, our readers will want to know what eco-conscious wine lovers enjoy. California-based AVIVO Wines is committed to crafting delicious and complex wines using regenerative farming practices that go beyond sustainability to capture carbon emission. It’s the culmination of a vision to produce exquisite wines that are a force for change. The AVIVO Red Wine 2021 with an SRP of $24 is ideal. The wine is comprised of 95% Sangiovese and 5% Syrah.

At the heart of AVIVO’s wine growing philosophy is a dedication to only using what nature provides to craft pure and authentic expressions of the winery’s carefully tended grapes. Winemaker Daniel Fitzgerald employs a delicate touch in the cellar and doesn’t use any mysterious additives, artificial colors or sugars in the wines to allow the unique character of each vineyard to come through in the wine. Daniel and Founder Ridgely Evers are dedicated to regenerative farming in the vineyards with the goal of crafting exceptional wines that can help combat climate change with every bottle they produce.

The 2021 Red Wine It’s made from grapes that thrive in Mediterranean climate and is 95% Sangiovese with 5% Syrah. The grapes come from CCOF (California Certified Organic Farmers) certified and biodynamically farmed vineyards in the Lodi region. Incredibly food friendly and balanced, the 2021 Red offers pomegranate seeds, red berries, rhubarb and peppercorn flavors on a long, fresh finish.

AVIVO Red Wine 2021 pairs beautifully with your favorite foods that include hummus, avocado dips, hard cheeses, pasta with pesto sauce, eggplant parm, hearty stews and more. Keep a bottle or two of Avivo Red available for all the good times ahead.

For more information on AVIVO Wines, visit their website HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of AVIVO

Comments