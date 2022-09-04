Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ANGRY ORCHARD Releases Natural Baked Apple Pie Style Hard Cider

Sep. 04, 2022  
ANGRY ORCHARD Releases Natural Baked Apple Pie Style Hard Cider

Here's some good news from our friends at Angry Orchard. They are releasing yet another innovation just in time for fall gatherings, Natural Baked Apple Pie Style Hard Cider. Featured in AO's new Fall Haul Variety Pack that's hitting shelves, this new style is a sweet blend of juicy apples paired with nutmeg, creamy vanilla ice cream and topped off with buttery, baked notes that create the perfect fall dessert in a can. Also in the Fall Haul Variety Pack are Hardcore, Crisp Apple and fan-favorite Cinnful.

During this time of year, we're usually bracing ourselves for pumpkin overload. But a recent survey conducted online by The Harris Poll* found that when it comes to fall flavor preferences, 63% of Americans actually prefer apple over pumpkin. In fact, more than half of Americans (57%) agree that they're over the fall "pumpkin flavor craze."

Note: *This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of The Boston Beer Company from July 21-25, 2022 among 2,040 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + 2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Taylor Jette.

For more information on Natural Baked Apple Pie Style Hard Cider, the Fall Hall Variety Pack and all of Anry Orchard's selections, please visit https://www.angryorchard.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Angry Orchard




