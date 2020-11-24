AMARO MONTENEGRO for the Holiday Season

Celebrated as the world's best liqueur, Amaro Montenegro, Italy's beloved amaro from Bologna, was created in 1885 and is still made according to its original recipe. The perfect spirit for globetrotting cocktail enthusiasts, Montenegro's smooth and well-balanced flavor comes from 40 botanicals collected from around the world. The spice-filled Italian libation features delicious wintery flavors like cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg, sweet and bitter oranges, marjoram, oregano, coriander seeds and an artemisia blend. Traditionally served in a tumbler neat or on the rocks, Amaro Montenegro's flavor is so rich and versatile, it can also be used for creating holiday cocktails with a twist!

With last-minute holiday shopping underway, readers can purchase this unique spirit to arrive just in time for the holidays via ReserveBar, which offers a special Amaro Montenegro Gift Pack as well as Montenegro's signature green icon glass for just $38.

The Amaro Montenegro Gift Pack includes:

-750mL Amaro Montenegro bottle

-(1) Amaro Montenegro "Icon" glass

Price: $38

Available: ReserveBar

ABOUT - AMARO MONTENEGRO

Amaro Montenegro, celebrated as the world's best liqueur*, was perfected in 1885 and features the essence of 40 botanicals from around the globe, collected during the travels of explorer and herbalist Stanislao Cobianchi. The signature complex taste is characterized by a pleasing blend of sweet and bitter notes. Amaro Montenegro is a favorite of bartenders and mixologists for its tremendous versatility in crafting inventive cocktails and adding a flavorful twist to classic drinks. What distinguishes Amaro Montenegro from other herbaceous liqueurs is its balanced bitter-sweet flavor, smooth texture and milder proof - making it the difference in the drink. A product of Bologna Italy, Amaro Montenegro's secret recipe remains unchanged as does the boiling, maceration and distillation process that was practiced more than 130 years ago.

*Amaro Montenegro was named 2018 Best Liqueur by the 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Amaro Montenegro

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You