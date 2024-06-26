4th of July Destinations in NYC-Party on Independence Day

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 4th of July is just around the corner and there’s no better place to celebrate Independence Day than New York City. The fireworks are a highlight of the holiday so you may want to make plans to enjoy a viewing opportunity or attend a festive venue for food and drinks. Here are some suggestions we know you will enjoy!

Kin Gin, the contemporary izakaya that recently opened up in the Lower East Side is hosting a rooftop BBQ. On Thursday, July 4th from 7:00 - 10:00 PM, Kin Gin will host this exclusive meal and party at the Hotel on Rivington Penthouse at 107 Rivington Street that will include open bar, DJ set from DJ, Mikey Valid, and menu curated by Executive Chef Tony Inn, highlighting American comfort foods. It’s a great place to celebrate with a views of the fireworks. Menu highlights include Brisket, Ribs, Chicken Wings, Wagyu Burger, Mac n Cheese, Corn Ribs, Mustard Greens, Chilled Fingerling Potato with Truffles and Cheese, Cheesecake and Black Sesame Rice Krispie Treats. Tickets ($150) are available.

Le Bain at 444 West 13th Street, and The Standard, High Line is celebrating with an all-day-all-night party with Zillion & Friends. This year the fireworks are on the Hudson River, directly in front of this club in the sky. There are multiple seating options so check it out!

Circle Line 4th of July Fireworks Cruise gives guests a great way to honor America's birthday aboard the exciting cruise in the NYC harbor. It's the best place to see the fireworks in NYC! Circle Line's 4th of July Fireworks cruise sails from Pier 83 down the Hudson River with gorgeous NYC skyline views before arriving near Pier 62 for the perfect viewing spot of the MACY’s FIREWORKS SHOW. The $299 adult ticket and $249 child ticket include a buffet with summer favorites such as grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, BBQ Ribs, Pulled Pork Sliders, and Mac 'N Cheese Bar, unlimited beer, wine & soda, and the Firecracker Signature cocktail.

Loreley Beer Garden gets the 4th of July weekend started with a band where guests can celebrate from July 3rd - 7th with the special Frosé, White & Blue, a tri-color boozy frozen delight topped with red, white or blue rubber duckies for the holiday that guests get to keep, in a wholly transformed space outdoors and inside as the holiday weekend kicks off Loreley’s Margarita Beach Club summer popup. From July 3 to September 8, guests can enjoy an array of margaritas, frozen, on the rocks or on draft, in the breezy outdoor garden decked out with tropical plants and floral walls, making it the perfect place to enjoy frozen drinks while escaping the summer heat.

North River Lobster Company 4th of July Fireworks Cruise is the city's only floating lobster restaurant. They will host their annual Independence Day party cruise. On board, a DJ will be spinning all night as guests sail along the New York Harbor and pull into position for a perfect view under the fireworks. The $349 ticket includes a buffet dinner, a whole 1 1/4 lb lobster plus sides, and a standard open bar.

La Barca Cantina 4th of July Fireworks Fiesta is NYC's only floating Mexican restaurant. La Barca Cantina, is hosting the ultimate 4th of July fiesta cruise for all ages. The $369 ticket includes a lavish Mexican buffet dinner, 4-hour standard open bar, and a DJ spinning tunes all night long before arriving in the perfect position to view the MACY’s Fireworks Show.

Somewhere Nowhere is hosting a July 4th Party from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm followed by an Afterparty from 11:00 pm to late night. Located at 112 W. 25th Street on the 38th and 39th floors, get ready to celebrate July 4th in style! For the ultimate viewing experience, Somewhere Nowhere is opening up its 39th floor area for an exclusive soiree with music DJs Stoon and MZKT, a selection of delectable bites from its BBQ summer menu and spectacular views of the fireworks from its Rooftop & Pool. General admission entry starts at $198 for general admission slots with advanced tickets and reservations required for entry, with private table reservations also available.

Harriet’s Rooftop at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge invites you to celebrate 11 floors above the skyline where exquisite cocktails, breathtaking views, and electrifying music come together. Soak in the panoramic views as you sip, sway, and mingle with wonderful company. The event is for 21+ after 9:00 pm. Capacity is limited and is first come first serve and views of the firework display is not guaranteed.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of New York City Cruise Lines

