3 Great Cocktails to Toast New Year's 2025

Looking for some new cocktail inspiration to toast the New Year? The holiday season is upon us, and it’s the perfect time of year to dust off your cocktail shaker and dazzle your guests with festive drinks to ring in 2025. Check out three recipes for easy-to-make, celebratory drinks that will keep your party going all the way to midnight!

Basil Hayden Bourbon Eggnog

Ingredients:

1750 ml Basil Hayden® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

1 quart Milk

1 quart Heavy cream

2 Dozen Eggs

1 1/2 Cups Sugar

Nutmeg

Method:

-Separate eggs

-Beat yolks until creamy

-Whip sugar into yolks

-Beat whites until they stand in peaks, adding 1/2 cup additional sugar, if desired

-Beat yolks and Basil Hayden® Bourbon together

-Add whites

-Beat cream

-Add cream and milk to the mixture

-Add nutmeg to taste

-Garnish each cup with nutmeg

Bushmills Irish Coffee

Ingredients:

1 part Bushmills® Original Irish Whiskey

.5 part Demerara Syrup

4 parts Sumatra coffee

Fresh whipped cream

Method:

-Pour whiskey and demerara syrup into a 6 oz Georgian Irish Coffee glass

-Stir well to combine

-Next, pour in hot Sumatra coffee leaving a ½ inch of room for cream

-Top with freshly whipped heavy cream

Bushmills Highball

Ingredients:

2oz Bushmills Irish Whiskey

5oz Club soda

Dehydrated lemon wheel & thyme

Method:

-Fill your glass with ice and pour 2 oz of Bushmills Original Irish Whiskey

-You can swap in Bushmills 10 YO single malt for additional flavor complexity

-Top with 5 oz of club soda and use a long-handled bar spoon to gently stir

-Garnish with dehydrated lemon wheel & thyme

Comments