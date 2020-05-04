WAGAMAMA Launches “Wok from Home” – A Free Video Cookery Guide

Since the lockdown and tightened restrictions to combat COVID-19, the nation has looked to home cooking for family meals. wagamama has launched "wok from home," free online pan asian cookery lessons presented by wagamama's much loved executive chef, Steve Mangleshot.

The wok from home series is streamed on wagamama's social media platforms Instagram, IGTV, Facebook and YouTube. Steve will launch a new recipe video every Wednesday (dubbed by Steve Waga Wednesdays). Steve, who has been with the restaurant for over twenty years, takes all the wannabe chefs through the basics of wagamama's delicious dishes.

From classic favourites such as katsu curry, bang bang cauliflower, ramens to more complicated dishes Steve teaches us all how to cook well using simple ingredients for great home cooked food for family and friends.

Each episode of wok from home features Steve in his home kitchen where he lives with his wife and family. Steve demonstrates how with a few easy skills and tricks of the trade we can all learn how to be budding wagamama chefs.

Broadwayworld Food and Wine had the opportunity to ask Steve some of our questions about the online cooking series.

wok from home is a great idea! How are these videos distinctive from other cooking videos?

What's distinctive about wok from home is that it offers a peek behind the curtain of the world of wagamama. People know wagamama in one way and this puts a whole new lens on the wagamama experience. Yes we do cookbooks but wok from home gives our guests a totally new way to enjoy our food altogether and it's so important for us to continue to create a sense of community through our food even during these unprecedented times. One other thing that is unique is that fact that my wife is filming the series and my son's are my little sous chefs! We are finding ourselves in the same situation as everyone else so it's important that the series is relatable for those taking part.

How accessible are the ingredients you are using for Wok from Home?

"This is something we've been really conscious of when deciding which dishes to cook each week. It's important the ingredients are easy to find or easy to swap out for replacements if you can't find what you're looking for. We have invited the audience to ask questions around swaps and I'll suggest alternatives for them wherever I can. We want as many people to be able to take part and enjoy the recipes as possible."

Are these videos good for the novice as well as the more advanced home chef?

"Absolutely. No matter what skill level you are at, you can make these dishes. We really worked hard on making sure the videos are educational and informative while at the same time offering up a couple of different ways of executing the same dish so that if you are more experienced, you can still learn something new."

What feedback have you already gotten for the videos?

"Honestly, we've been floored by the positive response! The feedback on the videos has been fantastic and we've received an overwhelming amount of support. My favourite part is seeing all of the finished creations being shared across social and the genuine joy people are getting from cooking along at home!"

Steve further commented, "This is the first time in 20 years that I've gone this long without cooking wagamama food and to be honest, I'm missing it. So, I thought I'd bring the wagamama kitchen home so we can all get our wagamama fix!

"The production value might not be up to our usual standard as it will be shot on an iPhone 11 but to be honest we're making this up as we go along! My wife is the producer / director and my kids are the sous chefs. So it's going to be interesting!

"We have all been forced to prepare more food at home than we normally do and I want this regular online show to teach you how you can be a decent chef in no time. I also want to create a sense of community through our food, just like we do in all our restaurants."

Steve Mangleshot is the executive head chef at wagamama and has been with the company for 20 years. With over 30 years experience in the restaurant industry as a fully qualified chef, Steve is the creative director of menu innovation at wagamama and has been doing so for the last 12 years. He is responsible for creating dishes which he takes inspiration from Japan and wider Asia, bringing eastern flavors to the west.

Join Steve in his kitchen and learn to make a vegan dish, yasai yaki soba. It is one of his fun and fascinating video presentations for home cooks to enjoy. https://www.dropbox.com/sh/o7t924oma9hlsiz/AABhVcKzbWdslDTAR9cHDInDa/yasai%20yaki%20soba?dl=0&preview=yasai+soba+video.mp4&subfolder_nav_tracking=1.

wagamama is a favorite in the US and Europe; there are over 200 restaurants in 27 countries. For more information, visit: https://www.wagamama.us/ or follow along on social media @wagamama_usa.

Photo and video credit: Courtesy of wagamama





