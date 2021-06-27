BARBECUE Days-Tips for Safe Food Handling

Get out the grill! It's time for backyard gatherings, barbecues at local parks, and vacation adventures. There's nothing better than grilled foods to satisfy the appetites of friends and family. Food safety should be your top priority so check out our tips for happy and healthy summer days.

-We have all been doing a lot of hand washing lately. It is suggested that you wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds before handling food and afterwards also.

-Don't put cooked food on plates that have held raw meat, poultry, seafood or eggs. Have plenty of clean plates and clean utensils available.

-Your grill should be at the fully heated cooking temperature before you put the food on it. Don't put food on a cold grill.

-Have a food thermometer handy to be sure that meat, poultry and fish are cooked to the proper temperature. Check the internal temperature of the food in several places before the end of cooking time. Pay careful attention to the recommended temperatures on your food packaging.

-Be sure to clean your food thermometer with hot water and dish detergent before and after each use.

-Do not grill fruits or vegetables near meat dishes that are not yet cooked. And be certain that food on skewers that include both veggies and meat are thoroughly cooked before serving.

-Marinate your foods in the fridge, not on the counter or outdoors. Do not apply marinades that were used on the raw food to your cooked food.

-Refrigerate uneaten food within an hour on summer days. Food spoils quickly in the heat. It's better to re-heat food for people who may arrive to your gatherings late.

-And of course, enjoy the summer season of grillin' and chillin'.

