bbodance Announces New Leadership as CEO Steps Down

Longstanding bbodance CEO, Robin Bloor is set to be succeeded by joint CEOs Julie Bowers and Fiona Knower at the end of January 2022.

Formerly known as the British Ballet Organization (BBO), bbodance is a 90-year-old dance awarding body with teachers and students around the world.

Julie Bowers is currently the organisation's Director of Artistic Development; Fiona Knower, Head of Operations, has worked closely with Robin for the past ten years. Both were appointed by the bbodance Board of Trustees.