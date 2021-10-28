bbodance Announces New Leadership as CEO Steps Down
Longstanding bbodance CEO, Robin Bloor is set to be succeeded by joint CEOs Julie Bowers and Fiona Knower at the end of January 2022.Formerly known as the British Ballet Organization (BBO), bbodance is a 90-year-old dance awarding body with teachers and students around the world. Julie Bowers is currently the organisation's Director of Artistic Development; Fiona Knower, Head of Operations, has worked closely with Robin for the past ten years. Both were appointed by the bbodance Board of Trustees. Initially a bbodance Trustee, Robin has been a supporter of dance for more than 20 years. He took over as CEO upon the retirement of beloved dancer and teacher, John Travis, and spearheaded the modernisation, rebrand, and relocation of bbodance to Battersea to revitalise it for new generations of dancers. "Our historic organisation continues to modernise due to the love and devotion of all its officers, staff and members. People are truly our greatest asset and I'm delighted that, at the end of Robin's industrious tenure, the torch will pass to two exceptional colleagues," stated Nic Espinosa, bbodance Chairman.