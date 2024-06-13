Young People To Come Together For STEP LIVE This July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Talented school students from across London will come together on 10 July for Step Live 2024, one of the biggest dance events for school students in the UK.

Over 20 schools from across London will participate in Step Live, an event organised by Royal Academy of Dance's (RAD) Step into Dance programme in partnership with the Jack Petchey Foundation.

Step into Dance is the UK's largest inclusive dance programmes for secondary school students, enabling young people to develop their passion, skills and understanding of dance. Working with mainstream and SEND schools across London and Essex, Step into Dance reaches around 3,000 students annually through a diverse and inclusive programme of weekly classes, workshops and performance opportunities, aiming to reach those that might not otherwise connect with dance.

At Step Live 2024, school students from London boroughs will take to the Britten Theatre stage at the Royal College of Music to perform a variety of dynamic dance styles including jazz, hip-hop, contemporary, commercial and afro-fusion. These styles, and more, are taught on the Step into Dance programme.

Several SEND schools will also take part in Step Live either through performing onstage or through films to be screened at Step Live 2024.

Royal Academy of Dance's youth company SYNC will also be performing a piece that is a fusion of jazz and hip-hop dance styles and choreographed by Step into Dance practitioners.

Gemma Juma, Chief Executive Officer of the Jack Petchey Foundation, said: "This is an exciting and uplifting programme and we are proud to once again be partnering with the Royal Academy of Dance on it. Step into Dance offers young people from diverse backgrounds the chance to develop their dance skills and flourish as confident performers. The young dancers who take to the stage at these showcases have worked so hard this year and are incredibly talented. They should be proud of their achievements."

Alexander Campbell, Artistic Director of RAD said: "Step into Dance is a brilliant and impactful programme with thousands of young dancers taking part and learning a huge variety of different dance styles. The Step into Dance events are always thrilling and inspiring, and Step Live will bring exactly the same energy. Audiences are in for a real treat."

Bookings are now open for this event. To find out more and secure your place visit: United Kingdom | Step Live 2024 (royalacademyofdance.org)

