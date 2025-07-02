Young People From London Perform at Step Live 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Tuesday 1st July, over 300 school students from secondary and SEND schools across Greater London took part in Step Live 2025, one of the biggest annual dance events specifically for secondary school students in the UK.

Young people took to the Cadogan Hall stage to perform a variety of dynamic dance routines that they have learnt on the Step into Dance programme, with dance styles including afro, contemporary, breaking, street and more.

Step into Dance is a Royal Academy of Dance programme in partnership with the Jack Petchey Foundation, an organisation that empowers young people and widens their opportunities through grant giving and achievement recognition.

Step Live 2025 participating schools included:

Camden School for Girls, Beatrice Tate School (SEND), Darrick Wood Secondary School, The Grey Coat Hospital, Cheam High School, Friern Barnet School, Mulberry School for Girls (SEND), Parliament Hill School, Thomas Tallis School, Woolwich Polytechnic School for Girls, Clapton Girls' Academy, St Charles Catholic Sixth Form, Hayes School, Heron Academy, St Marylebone CE School, Kingsdale Foundation School, Hornsey School for Girls, Kensington Aldridge Academy, The Park College (SEND), St Thomas More RC School, Hendon School, Greenshaw High School, St Catherine's Catholic School, Ark Walworth Academy.

Local mayors were in attendance including:

Mayor of Bromley, Cllr Jonathan Andrews

Patricia McAllister, Cllr for Westminster

Past Mayor of Barnet, Cllr Alison Moore

Mayor of Camden, Cllr Eddie Hanson

Hackney speaker, Cllr Sharon Patrick

Louise Hyams, Deputy Lord Mayor for Westminster

Mayor of Lambeth, Cllr Adrian Garden

Mayor of Southwark, Cllr Sunny Lambe.

RAD's youth company SYNC also performed a piece that is choreographed by Step into Dance practitioners.

Supporting the development of dance for young people, Step into Dance reaches those from backgrounds that might not otherwise connect with dance. Established in 2006, the programme provides young people with a strong sense of community, confidence and creativity. With one third of UK schools not teaching dance even though dance is part of the specified national curriculum, Step into Dance programme fulfils a huge need for a dance provision.

Step into Dance has a tangible impact on young people. 76% of students participating reported that taking part in the programme has had a positive impact on their mental health, with 85% of young people saying they feel more confident after taking part in the Step into Dance programme.

Alexander Campbell, Artistic Director of Royal Academy of Dance said: "Step Live is a powerful celebration of youth, creativity and the transformative power of dance. As one of the largest dance events for secondary school students, it provides a platform for young people to express themselves, build confidence and experience the thrill of performing on a professional stage. The Step into Dance programme is where young people can find their voice - and we're proud to be part of that journey."

Gemma Juma, Chief Executive of Jack Petchey Foundation said: "Step Live is the culmination of a year-long programme that gives young people the chance to perform on a prestigious stage. Dance supports young people's wellbeing and that's why the programme meant a lot to Sir Jack Petchey CBE. It provides opportunities for young people to build their confidence and skills to reach their full potential as dancers. The young performers worked so hard, and we were blown away by their performances!"

Comments

