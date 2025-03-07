World Premiere Of Tom Gold's LE VOYAGE Comes To Bohemian National Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For the 2025 spring season of Tom Gold Dance, Thursday, April 10 and Friday, April 11 in the Grand Ballroom at Bohemian National Hall, The Juilliard School's first-ever jazz voice graduate student Olivia Chindamo and versatile pianist Matthew Sheens join the New York City-based classical dance company in the World Premiere of Le Voyage, an evening-length work inspired by the Moulin Rouge and French Cinema from Tom Gold Dance founder and director Tom Gold.

Dancers Emily Cardea, Harrison Coll, Jourdan Epstein, Brian Gephart, Cara Seymour, and Jonathan Windham are also currently scheduled to perform on the Company's annual spring program, which will be presented in a different venue for the first time since 2018. An additional musician will be named later.

Chindamo and Sheens first appeared with Tom Gold Dance in Calderwood Hall at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston on October 8, 2024, when, for the opening of its Édouard Manet retrospective, Manet: A Model Family, the Gardner asked Gold to imagine what Manet might have encountered if he visited the Moulin Rouge in Paris. The Gardner commission serves as a springboard to Gold's cabaret-style theater-in-the-round Le Voyage at Bohemian National Hall.

Le Voyage will feature “Chanson D'Andy,” “Le Pont Transbordeu,” Toujours Jamais,” and other songs by Michel Legrand from Jacques Demy's 1967 comedy Les Demoiselles de Rochefort, as well Legrand's “Je Ne Pourrai Jamais Vivre Sans Toi” from Demy's 1964 Les Parapluies de Cherbourg, Léo Chauliac and Charles Trenet's “Que Reste – Il De Nos Amours,” Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II's “C'est Le Printemps,” and “L'Arlésienne,” an original composition from Sheens.

With Le Voyage, Tom Gold Dance seeks to close the gap between artist and audience, mimicking some of the intimate seating/staging configurations from the Company's site-specific programming outdoors at Untermyer Park and Gardens in Yonkers and TurnPark Art Space in West Stockbridge, MA, as well as in the Ex Seccatoi at Fondazione Burri in Città di Costello, Italy, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, and the Gardner.

Comments